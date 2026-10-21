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BG Pete Chiefari's avatar
BG Pete Chiefari
6dEdited

This is classic Putin and Trump. Although Trump has now outed himself as a Russian agent. Trump berates Zelenskyy into another round of negotiation Zelenskyy keeps his word. Putin and Russia continue to bomb right through any associated pauses, killing Ukrainian civilians! Trump has made it plain that he is in fact biased towards Putin and Russia. Trump's minions including Musk have taken direct actions against the ability of Ukraine to defend itself this time mainly through Starshield. Those responsible for the Starshield decision, namely Trump, Musk, or Hegseth if all disclaimed knowledge of who ordered it. A Confederacy of dunces!

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2 replies by Eric Secord and others
Robert N Abernethy's avatar
Robert N Abernethy
3d

Putain & Donnie Demento are War Criminals

Period

Full

Stop

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