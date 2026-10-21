Russia says it’s ready to talk peace.

That’s the headline coming out of Moscow today. But while American officials were meeting with Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian emergency crews were pulling civilians from the wreckage of another night of Russian attacks on civilian targets.

Four people were reported killed, including an 83-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman near Kharkiv. In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck an apartment building, killing two more civilians. Energy infrastructure was targeted across multiple regions.

Somehow, Washington continues to insist that Ukraine is the country that needs to make concessions.

The latest developments reveal a widening gap between American diplomatic messaging and the military reality unfolding across Ukraine.

I’m keeping this article free because I believe these developments deserve as much attention as possible.

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Putin Agrees to Talks. But What Has Actually Changed?

On Wednesday, October 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

Following the meeting, the Kremlin announced that Russia was willing in principle to resume trilateral negotiations with Ukraine and the United States, potentially beginning on or after November 10.

The proposed discussions would focus on security guarantees and the framework for ending the war.

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Witkoff, European representatives, and leaders from Norway and Finland in Oslo. American officials described those discussions as constructive, with progress toward a coordinated peace proposal.

That’s encouraging. Diplomacy should always remain an option.

But agreeing to negotiate is not the same as agreeing to peace.

There is no announced ceasefire. No agreement on occupied territory. No finalized security guarantees. And certainly no indication that Russia intends to stop attacking Ukrainian cities while negotiations continue.

We’ve been down this road before.

Russia has repeatedly demonstrated that it is perfectly comfortable “negotiating” while continuing offensive military operations. The danger is treating Moscow’s willingness to attend another meeting as evidence that its strategic objectives have fundamentally changed.

The American Position Is Difficult to Defend

While the White House pursues negotiations, several recent American decisions have raised serious concerns about Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

The most significant involves Patriot air-defense interceptors.

American defense officials have not approved some of Ukraine’s latest requests for additional interceptors, despite European countries financing the purchases.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that missiles purchased for Ukraine may not have been delivered, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the need to preserve American stockpiles.

To be fair, maintaining sufficient defensive weapons for American forces is a legitimate military requirement.

But let’s be clear about what’s happening here. European allies are financing critical air-defense capabilities for Ukraine, and American approval is still required for certain deliveries and transfers.

These are weapons Ukraine desperately needs to protect its cities from Russian missiles. Yet while Washington pursues negotiations with Moscow, some of those deliveries remain stalled.

At what point does managing American stockpiles become something much more consequential for the people depending on those weapons?

Ukraine has also reported disruptions involving satellite communications used by its military. Washington disputes that it deliberately restricted Ukraine’s capabilities, and Zelenskyy confirmed Tuesday that American early warnings of Russian missile attacks had resumed.

That’s positive news. But restoring capabilities that were already supporting Ukrainian defenses should hardly qualify as a major diplomatic achievement.

Meanwhile, Russia Continues Its Winter Campaign

Wednesday’s Russian attacks targeted power facilities in Kyiv, Volyn, Odesa, and Mykolaiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

Civilian facilities, including a university building and shopping center, were also struck.

Russia says its strikes target military infrastructure and facilities supporting Ukraine’s defense industry. Ukrainian authorities report extensive damage to civilian buildings and essential infrastructure.

These attacks are occurring as temperatures begin dropping and Ukraine prepares for another difficult winter.

We’ve discussed Russia’s energy campaign extensively, but the strategic reality is worth repeating.

Destroying electrical infrastructure doesn’t simply inconvenience civilians.

It interrupts heating, water distribution, transportation, medical services, telecommunications, and the industrial activity necessary to sustain Ukraine’s defense.

The objective is to increase pressure on Ukrainian society while simultaneously degrading the country’s ability to continue fighting.

That reality should be central to any discussion about the conditions under which Ukraine is expected to negotiate.

Washington says it wants a negotiated settlement. But the choices being made in Washington may determine whether Ukraine enters those negotiations from a position of strength, or desperation.

With America’s midterm elections less than two weeks away, there is another political dimension to this story that deserves attention.

The Midterms, Russian Diesel, and American Political Pressure

The timing of Washington’s recent decisions is impossible to ignore.

America’s midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, and the Trump administration faces considerable political pressure over energy prices.

Last week, Trump waived significant sanctions targeting Russia, despite bipartisan congressional support for measures designed to restrict Moscow’s economic resources.

The administration also announced an arrangement allowing Russian diesel back into international markets.

Trump argues that increasing fuel supplies will help reduce energy costs.

But energy market analysts are skeptical that the announced Russian shipments will meaningfully lower prices. The initial volumes are relatively small compared with the additional supply needed to ease the global diesel shortage.

If the economic benefits are limited, why relax pressure on Moscow at precisely the moment Russia is intensifying its attacks against Ukraine?

Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers have already criticized the administration’s decision.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis described the sanctions waiver as irresponsible, while Senator Rick Scott emphasized the need to maintain economic pressure on Russia.

This is not simply a disagreement between Democrats and Republicans. It is a disagreement over whether American policy should reward Russian cooperation at the negotiating table before Russia demonstrates meaningful changes on the battlefield.

Peace Requires More Than a Handshake

I want this war to end.

I would imagine most people reading my newsletter feel exactly the same way.

But I also believe there is an enormous difference between negotiating a sustainable peace and simply pressuring the country being invaded to accept whatever settlement is politically convenient.

Ukraine has legitimate security concerns that will not disappear because Putin agrees to another round of meetings.

Any durable agreement needs credible guarantees that Russia cannot simply rebuild its forces and resume the invasion a few years down the road.

Otherwise, we aren’t ending the conflict. We’re potentially creating an intermission.

For Washington, that means diplomacy must be backed by credible leverage, continued support for Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, and meaningful consequences if Russia refuses to negotiate seriously.

For the American public, it means examining the difference between political announcements and actual outcomes.

A press conference is not a peace agreement. A diplomatic meeting is not a ceasefire. And a Russian promise is not a security guarantee.

Until the bombing stops, Ukrainians will continue paying the price for the distance between those three things.

No amount of political theater in Washington or Moscow changes this reality.