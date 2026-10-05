Ukraine’s Nika Missile Could Be the Next Step in Killing Russia’s Jet-Powered Drones

A new piece of footage circulating from Ukraine shows something important.

A Ukrainian VAMPIRE air-defense system appears to shoot down a Russian Geran-4 jet-powered attack drone using an APKWS laser-guided rocket.

The footage is significant not because Ukraine has suddenly discovered that missiles can shoot down drones. It is significant because of which drone was killed, and what was used to kill it.

The Geran-4 represents one of Russia’s latest attempts to break Ukraine’s rapidly evolving counter-drone network. Unlike the familiar propeller-driven Shahed/Geran family, the Geran-4 uses a turbojet and can reportedly reach speeds approaching 500 km/h. Ukrainian intelligence says Russia began employing the type in May and developed it, at least in part, as a response to Ukraine’s increasingly successful use of interceptor drones.

That speed changes the interception problem considerably, and Ukraine may already be building the weapon intended to solve it at scale.

Its name is Nika.

Russia Made the Drone Faster

For Russia, the logic behind the Geran-4 is fairly straightforward.

Ukraine has become very good at killing conventional Shaheds.

The country has built an increasingly dense defensive ecosystem consisting of mobile fire teams, electronic warfare, interceptor drones, conventional air-defense systems and fighter aircraft. That has made the older, slower Shahed increasingly vulnerable.

So Russia changed the aircraft.

The Geran-4 substitutes the traditional propeller arrangement for a jet engine, dramatically increasing speed and compressing the amount of time Ukrainian defenders have to detect, track and engage it.

Ukraine says its defenses are currently destroying roughly 85–90% of conventional drones, compared with only around 57% of jet-powered drones.

That is the problem. An interceptor drone does not simply need enough top speed to theoretically catch a Geran-4.

It has to launch, climb, maneuver into an intercept geometry, overcome the target’s existing velocity and arrive at precisely the right place at precisely the right time.

At several hundred kilometers per hour, the engagement window gets small very quickly. Russia essentially attacked the interceptor-drone problem with horsepower.

Ukraine now appears to be responding with missiles.

VAMPIRE Shows What That Can Look Like

The footage circulating today shows a VAMPIRE Surface-to-Air Missile system using an APKWS rocket against a Geran-4. The clip has been described as the first footage of the system shooting down the new jet-powered Russian drone. VAMPIRE itself is an interesting solution.

Rather than relying on a large traditional surface-to-air missile, the system fires 70 mm rockets equipped with the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System guidance package.

APKWS essentially turns the familiar Hydra-family rocket into a laser-guided precision weapon.

That creates a relatively compact interceptor with one enormous advantage over an interceptor UAV:

acceleration.

A rocket does not need to chase a Geran-4 for kilometers hoping to close the distance.

Once the engagement is established, it can rapidly accelerate through the intercept. That becomes valuable as the target becomes faster.

VAMPIRE therefore offers a useful glimpse of what the next counter-drone layer may look like: something more capable than an FPV-derived interceptor, but dramatically smaller and potentially cheaper than a traditional surface-to-air missile.

That brings us to Nika.

Ukraine Is Building a Missile Specifically for This

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed this weekend that Ukraine is developing a new small missile called Nika specifically to counter jet-powered one-way attack drones.

The weapon is still early enough that very little has been publicly disclosed.

We do not currently have confirmed figures for its speed, range, seeker, propulsion system, warhead, launcher or unit cost.

Zelenskyy said testing is expected, while also announcing the successful test of a separate Ukrainian-German high-speed interceptor called SPYS.

Nika has not been publicly shown destroying a Geran-4.

VAMPIRE has now apparently demonstrated the engagement concept.

Nika may be Ukraine’s attempt to build a weapon specifically around it.

The Missing Layer in Air Defense

Ukraine does not simply have an air-defense problem. It has an air-defense economics problem.

At one end of the spectrum, interceptor drones can be manufactured relatively cheaply and launched in large numbers against slower Shaheds.

At the other end sit conventional surface-to-air systems designed to defend against aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The Geran-4 falls into a weird area between them.

It may be too fast for some of the cheapest interceptors, while remaining far too inexpensive to justify routinely throwing scarce high-end missiles at it.

That means Ukraine needs another layer. Something fast enough to reliably engage a jet drone. Small enough to manufacture in huge numbers. Cheap enough that the exchange ratio remains favorable. And simple enough that it can be deployed around cities, infrastructure and other likely targets without requiring a massive air-defense battery.

That sounds remarkably close to the requirement Nika appears intended to satisfy.

Nika Doesn’t Need to Be a Patriot

This is perhaps the most important part of the program.

Nika does not need to be extraordinary.

It doesn’t need hundreds of kilometers of range.

It doesn’t need to defeat a maneuvering ballistic missile.

It doesn’t need an enormous warhead.

It doesn’t need to intercept aircraft at extreme altitude.

It needs to reliably kill a relatively small jet-powered drone.

That allows Ukraine to design around a considerably narrower requirement.

The missile can potentially be smaller.

Its propulsion system can be smaller.

Its warhead can be smaller.

Its engagement envelope can be smaller.

Critically, its price can potentially be much lower.

This is one of the lessons Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated throughout the war: the best interceptor is not necessarily the most capable weapon available. It is the cheapest weapon that can reliably destroy the target.

Using Patriot against a Geran-4 works.

However, if Nika can accomplish the same mission for a fraction of the cost, Patriot ammunition can remain available for the threats that actually require Patriot.

That is what layered air defense is supposed to accomplish.

The Real Challenge Will Be Scale

There is still an enormous caveat.

Ukraine has announced Nika. It has not yet demonstrated a mature, mass-produced weapon.

A missile has to do considerably more than fly quickly.

Ukraine needs a detection network capable of finding the target early enough. It needs fire control capable of generating an engagement. The missile needs guidance sufficiently accurate to maneuver onto a relatively small target moving hundreds of kilometers per hour.

Then comes the harder part: Ukraine needs to make thousands of them. Potentially tens of thousands.

Russia does not need to send one Geran-4 at a time. Its advantage comes from combining drones, decoys and missiles into increasingly complex saturation attacks designed to overload Ukraine’s defensive network.

A missile that works beautifully but exists in quantities of 50 accomplishes very little.

A missile that is slightly less sophisticated but can be produced by the thousands could fundamentally change the equation.

That is what we should be watching as Nika moves into testing.

The Drone War Is Becoming a Missile War Again

There is a strange technological circle happening over Ukraine.

Russia introduced inexpensive Shahed-type drones partly because traditional cruise missiles were expensive.

Ukraine responded with inexpensive interceptor drones because traditional air-defense missiles were expensive.

Russia responded by making the Shahed faster.

Ukraine is now responding by making the interceptor a missile again.

But not the missiles we traditionally think of. Smaller, cheaper missiles. Mass-produced missiles designed around one very specific target set.

The VAMPIRE footage may be the clearest illustration yet of why that approach makes sense.

A relatively small guided rocket intercepts a jet-powered Russian attack drone moving at several hundred kilometers per hour.

Now Ukraine wants its own purpose-built weapon for exactly that fight.

If Nika works, and more importantly, if Ukraine can manufacture it cheaply enough and quickly enough, it could become one of the most important pieces of the country’s evolving air-defense network.

Not because it replaces interceptor drones, and certainly not because it replaces systems like Patriot.

But because the space between those two systems is getting more dangerous every month.

Nika is being built to fill it.