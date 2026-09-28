Ukraine’s war against Russia has produced plenty of units that have become famous outside the country. Azov, the 3rd Assault Brigade, Kraken and several of Ukraine’s drone formations have built recognizable identities through years of combat footage and public reporting.

The 73rd Naval Special Operations Center is different.

For much of its existence, the unit was designed to operate where very few people were supposed to know it had been at all.

Based in the southern Ukrainian city of Ochakiv, the 73rd is the maritime component of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. Its operators specialize in missions including special reconnaissance, maritime infiltration, combat diving, boarding operations and raids conducted from the sea, while also maintaining the ability to operate on land and from the air. Ukrainian SOF descriptions of the unit specifically list maritime special operations, boarding actions, raids behind enemy lines and reconnaissance and sabotage missions across water, land and air among its specialties.

With much of Ukraine’s conventional navy destroyed, captured or displaced during the first years of Russian aggression, maritime special operations became one of the ways Kyiv could continue contesting the Black Sea without attempting to rebuild the Russian Navy ship for ship.

From Soviet Naval Reconnaissance to Ukrainian Special Operations

The unit’s lineage predates independent Ukraine.

Its predecessor was associated with the Soviet Navy’s 17th Separate Special Purpose Brigade, later reorganized as the 1464th Naval Reconnaissance Point shortly before the Soviet Union collapsed. In April 1992, most of its officers and the remainder of its personnel under Captain 1st Rank Anatolii Karpenko swore allegiance to the newly independent Ukrainian state. The formation subsequently became the Ukrainian Navy’s 7th Separate Special Operations Brigade.

Naval reconnaissance units were fundamentally different from conventional infantry.

Their job was not primarily to seize and hold terrain. They were intended to approach objectives covertly, gather intelligence, conduct reconnaissance of coastlines and naval facilities, insert small teams, perform underwater work and, when required, sabotage strategically important targets.

During the 1990s the Ukrainian formation also performed more mundane but technically demanding missions, including underwater explosive-ordnance work. Historical accounts credit its personnel with clearing old mines, torpedoes and unexploded weapons around southern Ukraine and the Danube region.

The unit eventually relocated to Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, sitting almost perfectly at the geographic center of what would later become one of the most strategically important maritime areas of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The modern 73rd Naval Special Operations Center was built from this formation. It later became part of Ukraine’s newly organized Special Operations Forces in 2016 as Kyiv began fundamentally restructuring its SOF following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of war in Donbas.

In 2019, the center received the honorary name of Koshovyi Otaman Antin Holovaty, a commander associated with the Black Sea Cossack Host. Its modern insignia combines a seahorse, representing the unit’s maritime specialty, with the sword associated with Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces.

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