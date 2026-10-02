Ukraine has now used the domestically developed FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the milestone on October 1, publishing footage of a nighttime launch with a remarkably short statement:

“Ukrainian tactical ballistics. FP-7. First combat use. Thank you for the result. Next up: production.”

Ukraine is deliberately withholding nearly everything else. The target has not been identified. The location of the launch has not been disclosed. Zelensky’s communications adviser, when asked what the missile hit, gave the Kyiv Independent an equally concise answer: “We’re not telling.”

We know Ukraine says the FP-7 has entered combat. We do not yet independently know what it struck, how many missiles were launched, whether Russian air defenses attempted an interception, or what damage was produced.

Even with those caveats, this is a significant development. Because the story is not really about a single missile launch.

It is about Ukraine developing its own tactical ballistic strike capability, testing it, moving it through military evaluation and then putting it into combat in an extraordinarily compressed period of time.

Now comes the part that could actually change the battlefield: production.

What Exactly Is the FP-7?

The FP-7 is a ground-launched, solid-fueled tactical ballistic missile developed by Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, the same rapidly expanding manufacturer behind the FP-1 and FP-2 long-range attack drones and the much larger FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile.

The FP-7 sits in a completely different part of Ukraine’s strike architecture than those slower long-range weapons.

Published specifications vary somewhat depending on when Fire Point discussed the system. The most consistently reported figures put its range at approximately 200–250 kilometers, with some company-linked reporting suggesting configurations potentially extending farther. Its warhead has generally been reported at approximately 150 kilograms, although some more recent reporting has cited a roughly 200-kilogram figure. Fire Point has claimed a maximum velocity of around 1,500 meters per second, or roughly 5,400 km/h. Fire Point has also previously claimed an accuracy figure around 14 meters from the intended aim point.

The missile is reportedly derived in part from the architecture of the Soviet-designed 48N6 family of surface-to-air missiles associated with the S-300/S-400 air-defense system, although Fire Point has incorporated different materials, modernized subsystems and a completely different surface-to-surface mission.

Ukraine did not need to reinvent every piece of ballistic missile physics from scratch. It needed to take the knowledge, industrial experience and technologies available to it and turn them into a manufacturable weapon that solves a battlefield problem.

There is a major difference between those two things.

Seven Months From Public Flight Test to Combat

The speed of the program deserves attention.

Fire Point publicly showed an FP-7 flight test on February 27, 2026. Video released by company co-owner and chief designer Denys Shtilierman showed the missile leaving a ground launcher during testing.

By September, Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh said the FP-7 had completed two of three major stages of testing.

The first consisted of ground and laboratory work, testing individual systems such as propulsion and navigation. Flight testing followed, allowing engineers to compare calculated performance with actual flight data. The third stage consisted of military trials connected to the process of bringing the weapon into operational service.

On September 10, Terekh said combat deployment was measured in “weeks, not months.”

Three weeks later, Zelensky announced its first combat use.

That means roughly seven months passed between the FP-7’s first publicly revealed flight test and its announced battlefield debut. Defense Express calculates essentially the same timeline. For a tactical ballistic missile program, that is extremely fast.

There are obvious wartime reasons for that acceleration. Ukraine is not developing weapons inside the normal peacetime acquisition system. Requirements are coming directly from an active battlefield, testing can occur against conditions the weapon will actually face, engineering feedback loops are extraordinarily short, and there is enormous pressure to accept development risk that a conventional Western procurement program would normally spend years attempting to eliminate.

That does not mean every stage disappeared. It means those stages are being compressed.

Video of the launch in link below:

https://youtube.com/shorts/Kpi0zNAGfq8?si=povqfUnVyX8MWkL0

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