Ukraine’s SkyFall has officially unveiled a new middle-range strike drone called Thor Hammer, and on paper at least, the numbers are worth paying attention to.

The aircraft is currently offered in two variants with stated ranges of 350 kilometers and 600 kilometers, can carry a 40–50 kilogram warhead, reaches speeds of up to 180 km/h, and costs between roughly $25,000 and $30,000 per aircraft depending on configuration. SkyFall says the system is already being used in combat.

That price is the part that immediately jumps out.

Thor Hammer is not a cruise missile, and it should not be treated as a one-for-one substitute for one. But a disposable strike aircraft with hundreds of kilometers of range, a sizable warhead and a price measured in tens of thousands of dollars rather than hundreds of thousands or millions changes the economics of how often deep strikes can be attempted.

The Problem Is No Longer Just Range

Building a drone that can physically fly 600 kilometers is only part of the challenge.

The harder problem is getting it to continue navigating and eventually reach a useful target while operating in an environment saturated with electronic warfare.

Russia has spent years expanding GPS jamming, communications disruption and other electronic countermeasures intended to break the link between Ukrainian drones and their operators.

SkyFall says Thor Hammer uses a layered navigation architecture combining satellite navigation, inertial navigation and backup positioning systems so the aircraft can continue following its assigned route even when operating under electronic warfare pressure.

During normal flight, the aircraft follows a programmed route autonomously while transmitting video back to the operator. As it approaches the target area, the operator still makes the final decision on whether to strike.

After the target is confirmed, however, SkyFall says onboard artificial intelligence and computer-vision systems can automatically correct the aircraft’s final trajectory. Terminal guidance can reportedly continue even if both radio and video communications are lost.

The drone is not simply being remotely flown hundreds of kilometers into Russia. The design increasingly assumes that communications may become unreliable or disappear completely during the mission.

That is becoming a recurring theme in Ukrainian unmanned systems development.

Built for Mobility

Thor Hammer has a wingspan of roughly 3.5 meters and is about 3 meters long, with a reported maximum operating altitude of around 4,000 meters. Crews can prepare the aircraft for launch in approximately 18 minutes.

Launch can be accomplished either by catapult or rocket booster, allowing Thor Hammer to operate from fixed positions or mobile launch vehicles.

That mobile-launch capability is particularly useful for a system designed to conduct repeated strikes.

A truck-mounted crew can arrive, prepare the aircraft, launch and relocate rather than relying on a permanent launch site that becomes easier to locate and target over time.

Depending on the mission, Thor Hammer can also reportedly use Starlink or other protected communications systems, while day and thermal imaging sensors are available for target identification and terminal guidance.

The Production Number May Be Even More Important

SkyFall says it intends to expand production capacity to as many as 5,000 Thor Hammer drones per month by the end of 2026.

Even as a target, it tells us quite a bit about where Ukrainian unmanned warfare is heading.

SkyFall is not treating Thor Hammer as a boutique precision weapon produced in small numbers. The company appears to be approaching middle-range strike drones the same way Ukraine has increasingly approached FPVs, interceptors and other unmanned systems: build something capable enough, make it cheaper, and then manufacture it at a scale that allows losses and repeated use.

SkyFall is also developing a version with a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, while working on domestically produced engines for this class of aircraft and developing much of the system’s electronics internally.

That vertical integration is worth watching. Ukraine’s drone industry has spent much of the war adapting commercially available components into military systems. Increasingly, Ukrainian companies are also trying to control more of the critical pieces themselves: propulsion, navigation, software, communications and guidance.

Thor Hammer is another step in that direction.

The Economics Keep Changing

The biggest lesson here probably isn’t the 600-kilometer range.

It’s what $25,000–$30,000 increasingly buys.

That amount now potentially buys an expendable aircraft capable of carrying roughly 100 pounds of warhead hundreds of kilometers, operating through electronic interference and using onboard computer vision for terminal guidance.

None of that guarantees it reaches its target. Air defense, electronic warfare, mechanical failures and intelligence errors still matter.

But warfare changes when capabilities that were once scarce become cheap enough to use repeatedly.

Ukraine has spent several years pushing that curve downward with FPV drones.

Thor Hammer suggests the same process is now moving farther into the deep-strike mission.

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