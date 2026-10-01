Austere Aerospace & Defense

Austere Aerospace & Defense

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Strike Web Analyst's avatar
Strike Web Analyst
Oct 4

Excellent analysis, Eric.

The most significant point may not be the 600 km range itself, but the economics and resilience behind it.

A relatively low-cost system that can operate under electronic warfare pressure changes the cost-per-effect equation and makes repeated deep strikes more sustainable. Increasingly, the advantage lies not only in range or payload, but in producing resilient systems at a scale that can sustain operational tempo.

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