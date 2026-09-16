Austere Aerospace & Defense

Austere Aerospace & Defense

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
Sep 16

Excellent, now praying development as soon as possible of ones for the ballistics. Yes, will be quite awhile, meanwhile the people will suffer such a harsh winter from the terrorist state. Come on Europe….. 🙏

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Karena Liza's avatar
Karena Liza
Sep 16

Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦Heroyam Slava✊

Putin is going to Hell… he knows it! ⏳🔥🔥

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