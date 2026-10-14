Austere Aerospace & Defense

Austere Aerospace & Defense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Papasan's avatar
Papasan
Oct 14

VOTE LIKE YOUR MOFO’ING LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! BECAUSE IT DOES! TRUMP AND MAGA NAZIS ARE DESTROYING THIS COUNTRY TO ENRICH THEMSELVES AND THEIR CRONIES AND TAKING IT FROM THE WORKING RETIRED AND POOR! STRIPPING LAWFUL PROTECTIONS AND DOING AWAY WITH THE PROCEDURES TO REDRESS OUR VALID ISSUES! WHEN IT'S GONE IT'S FCKING GONE FOREVER!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Austere Aerospace · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture