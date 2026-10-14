Ukraine has become one of the most important centers of military technological innovation in the world. In just over four years of full-scale war, its defense industry has transformed inexpensive commercial electronics, improvised aircraft, and increasingly sophisticated autonomous systems into a massive industrial ecosystem capable of challenging a much larger military.

The scale of that transformation is difficult to overstate. According to figures cited by the Pentagon in July, Ukraine was on track to manufacture between six and seven million small first-person-view attack drones in 2026, equivalent to roughly half a million aircraft every month. These figures do not encompass the entire Ukrainian unmanned systems industry, which also produces reconnaissance platforms, interceptors, long-range aircraft, and ground and maritime systems.

The United States, despite possessing the largest defense budget in the world, has struggled to approach that level of small-drone manufacturing. The Pentagon’s $1.1 billion Drone Dominance initiative was expected to have ordered fewer than 200,000 aircraft cumulatively by February 2027, according to Reuters. These are different measurements, one being Ukraine’s projected annual production and the other an American procurement target, but the industrial disparity is nevertheless significant.

Ukraine has accomplished something Western defense establishments have discussed for decades: connecting battlefield requirements directly to engineering, manufacturing, and operational feedback. Ukrainian manufacturers can identify a deficiency, modify a system, test it under combat conditions, and introduce improvements on timelines that would be extraordinarily difficult within conventional Western acquisition programs.

However, there is a fundamental weakness beneath this industrial achievement. Ukraine may manufacture the aircraft, but it does not necessarily manufacture the components that make them function.

An Associated Press investigation published October 14 highlights just how significant that problem remains. Despite enormous progress in domestic production, Ukraine continues to depend heavily on Chinese-manufactured electronics, sensors, magnets, batteries, and other critical components.

That dependence is more than an economic inconvenience. It represents an industrial vulnerability that China could exploit during a period of escalating geopolitical tensions. More importantly, it exposes a weakness shared by the United States and much of Europe.

The 90% to 28% Success Story Is More Complicated Than It Appears

According to Ukrainian customs data examined by the Associated Press, nearly 90% of Ukraine’s imported drone parts arrived directly from China at the beginning of 2024. During the first eight months of 2026, that figure had fallen to approximately 28%.

On its surface, this would appear to represent an extraordinary reduction in dependence over just two and a half years. It certainly demonstrates a meaningful diversification of Ukraine’s direct import relationships, but the distinction between the country exporting a component and the country manufacturing it is critical.

The customs figures measure the reported origin of direct imports, not the ultimate manufacturing origin of every component entering Ukraine. Components purchased from distributors in Poland, the Czech Republic, or elsewhere in Europe may still have originated in Chinese factories. Moving a component through another country can change the commercial relationship and the reported shipping origin without changing the underlying manufacturing dependency.

Consider a hypothetical Ukrainian manufacturer purchasing a flight controller through a European electronics supplier. If that controller depends on integrated circuits sourced from Chinese manufacturers or assembly facilities, the Ukrainian company may have improved its procurement flexibility without eliminating exposure to Chinese production restrictions. The same concern applies to battery packs assembled domestically from imported cells, motors manufactured using imported permanent magnets, and thermal cameras integrating foreign sensor cores.

None of this negates Ukraine’s actual industrial progress.

Vyriy, a Ukrainian drone manufacturer, told the Associated Press that approximately 70% to 80% of the components used in its systems are now manufactured domestically. Three years earlier, the company relied on China for nearly 90% of its components.

Domestic manufacturing provides shorter supply chains, greater control over quality, and the ability to implement design changes without waiting for overseas suppliers. It also creates employment, technical knowledge, and industrial capacity that can extend far beyond the current war.

But Vyriy’s progress should not be mistaken for an industry-wide measurement. Different manufacturers use different architectures, components, and sourcing strategies. A company producing relatively simple daylight FPV aircraft faces substantially different dependencies than one manufacturing advanced electro-optical systems or long-endurance reconnaissance platforms.

The more important question is which components remain foreign-controlled, how difficult they are to replace, and what happens to manufacturing output when those parts become unavailable.

The Components Ukraine Cannot Easily Replace

The challenge becomes clearer when examining the actual systems being manufactured.

A relatively inexpensive multirotor contains numerous components that appear straightforward when viewed individually: electric motors, electronic speed controllers, a flight controller, radio equipment, batteries, cameras, and supporting electronics. Yet manufacturing each of those components at scale involves an industrial chain that can extend across multiple countries.

A Ukrainian company might manufacture a motor housing, wind copper coils, assemble the rotor, and conduct final testing domestically. However, the motor may still rely on imported magnets or other raw materials that cannot be economically produced at the required scale within Ukraine.

Battery manufacturing presents a similar problem. Battery packs can be assembled locally, complete with wiring, connectors, and battery-management electronics, while the underlying lithium-ion cells remain imported. Domestic assembly improves flexibility, but it does not guarantee access to the most difficult component to produce.

Semiconductors introduce an entirely different level of complexity. Flight controllers, radios, navigation equipment, and camera electronics rely on specialized chips whose manufacturing requires capital-intensive fabrication facilities, advanced production equipment, and mature supplier networks.

Unlike assembling a carbon-fiber airframe or producing a machined aluminum component, semiconductor manufacturing cannot simply be established by purchasing several additional machine tools.

The Associated Press reported that Chinese manufacturers can produce some electronic components at roughly half the cost of Ukrainian alternatives while operating at a substantially greater scale. According to Oleksandr Yakovenko of TAF Industries, transitioning entirely to Western alternatives could raise drone manufacturing costs by as much as 60% while reducing production by a similar proportion.

Those figures represent an industry executive’s estimate of a hypothetical transition, rather than a measured outcome. Nevertheless, they illustrate the economic problem manufacturers face.

For a military consuming unmanned aircraft by the millions, a substantial increase in component prices can directly reduce the number of systems available to frontline units. Replacing a low-cost imported part with a more expensive alternative may improve supply-chain security, but the decision becomes considerably harder when the alternative also has a production backlog.

Thermal imaging demonstrates the problem particularly well.

A thermal camera involves considerably more than a conventional digital imaging sensor. Its detector responds to infrared radiation, while the optical system must transmit wavelengths that ordinary visible-light camera materials generally cannot support. Uncooled long-wave infrared sensors, frequently based on microbolometer technology, require specialized manufacturing capabilities.

Germanium is commonly used in thermal imaging optics because of its infrared transmission properties. China is an important supplier of the material, while the European and American industries capable of manufacturing high-performance infrared detectors cannot necessarily match the volume and price of their Chinese competitors.

According to figures provided to the Associated Press by an Odd Systems executive, Europe produces approximately 600,000 thermal sensors annually, compared with an estimated Ukrainian requirement of four million. These are industry estimates rather than independently established production totals, but the potential gap is enormous.

The consequences extend across reconnaissance drones, nighttime FPV operations, autonomous detection systems, and counter-drone interceptors.

A manufacturer can domestically produce nearly every other component in an aircraft and still be unable to deliver the finished system because of a shortage of one essential sensor.

That is the difference between domestic assembly and industrial independence.

China Does Not Need to Stop Every Shipment to Influence Production

Chinese export restrictions on unmanned systems and related components have expanded repeatedly since 2023. Beijing maintains that its restrictions are intended to prevent the military misuse of civilian technology and avoid prolonging international conflicts.

However, the operational consequences for Ukrainian manufacturers are substantial.

Export controls can create additional licensing requirements, restrict the availability of certain products, increase costs, or force manufacturers to establish more complicated procurement relationships. Ukrainian companies have increasingly relied on intermediaries in other countries to obtain components that have become difficult to purchase directly.

A complete Chinese prohibition on drone-component exports to Ukraine would be an extreme scenario. There is no publicly established indication that such a comprehensive cutoff is imminent. But China’s potential leverage does not depend on implementing one.

Industrial disruption can emerge through less dramatic mechanisms: longer delivery times, limited production allocations, changing prices, or preferential availability for some customers over others.

These possibilities are particularly concerning because Russia and Ukraine compete for access to portions of the same Chinese industrial ecosystem.

Russia also depends heavily on Chinese electronics and other components. Western sanctions have increased Moscow’s reliance on suppliers outside the United States and Europe, making China especially important to Russian defense manufacturing.

Ukraine, meanwhile, must maintain access to the same broad industrial base while fighting a country with substantially larger financial resources and a closer political relationship with Beijing.

Recent reports indicate an incident involving a sophisticated antenna system recovered from a Russian drone. According to Vyriy’s founder, the manufacturer traced the component to a Chinese supplier. When the Ukrainian company attempted to purchase similar equipment, the supplier initially declined and later agreed only under conditions of confidentiality, explaining that the technology had been developed for Russia.

That is one company’s account, not proof of a universal Chinese policy toward Ukrainian manufacturers. Nevertheless, it demonstrates how commercial production decisions can intersect with the strategic interests of competing militaries.

In an extended conflict, preferential access to components can influence how quickly one side replenishes equipment, incorporates technical improvements, and expands production capacity.

For Ukraine, the concern is not merely whether China could interrupt the supply of drone components tomorrow. It is whether the country can maintain sufficient manufacturing flexibility to respond to future battlefield requirements without relying on decisions made in Beijing.

America Is Confronting the Same Problem

The vulnerability is not confined to Ukraine.

In July, Reuters reported that the Pentagon had tightened the domestic sourcing requirements associated with its Drone Dominance program. Under the revised framework, participating manufacturers were required to exclude prohibited foreign components, including Chinese-made brushless motors and battery packs.

Travis Metz, the Pentagon official overseeing the initiative, acknowledged that the restrictions made domestic manufacturing considerably more difficult. He also estimated that the vast majority of drones purchased during an earlier phase probably contained Chinese motors.

This raises questions about the American defense industrial base.

If the United States is struggling to manufacture relatively inexpensive electric propulsion systems and other components at competitive prices, how quickly could it expand production during a large-scale conflict?

American aerospace manufacturers possess extraordinary expertise in propulsion, avionics, precision manufacturing, and systems integration. However, much of that industrial capability has traditionally supported comparatively expensive systems manufactured in smaller quantities under highly regulated acquisition structures.

Producing a few hundred sophisticated unmanned aircraft annually requires a very different industrial model from manufacturing hundreds of thousands of inexpensive aircraft every month.

The problem is not simply having sufficient factory space. Production at that scale requires a qualified network of component suppliers, repeatable manufacturing processes, stable material availability, adequate test capacity, and the ability to accommodate frequent design changes without disrupting output.

Manufacturers also need sufficient predictable demand to justify investing in those capabilities.

A domestic motor manufacturer cannot reasonably compete against an established overseas supplier on cost while operating at a fraction of its production volume. Nor can a specialized thermal-sensor manufacturer expand capacity without confidence that customers will purchase the resulting products.

This creates a difficult acquisition problem. Governments want domestic manufacturing before issuing large procurement commitments, while private manufacturers often need those commitments before investing in significant domestic capacity.

The result can be a cycle in which the industrial base remains dependent on foreign suppliers because domestic production never reaches the volume necessary to become competitive.

Ukraine offers a partial solution through its integration of engineering and battlefield feedback, but industrial independence will require considerably more than replicating Ukrainian manufacturing methods.

It requires investment in the components beneath the aircraft.

An Important Development This Week: Ukrainian Technology Comes to America

On October 12, American drone manufacturer Performance Drone Works (PDW) announced two collaborations that directly address portions of this problem.

The first, with Revenant Technologies, establishes a non-binding framework for identifying and evaluating combat-proven Ukrainian defense technologies for potential integration and production in the United States.

The companies intend to examine opportunities involving unmanned systems, counter-UAS technology, electronic warfare, sensors, and other mission-critical components. Revenant brings relationships with Ukrainian technology developers and experience connecting foreign systems with American military requirements, while PDW offers systems engineering, testing, integration, and domestic manufacturing capabilities.

PDW operates Drone Factory 01, a 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

The second announcement is more directly relevant to the supply-chain problem.

PDW signed a separate memorandum of understanding with Ukrainian technology companies The Fourth Law and Odd Systems to explore American development, qualification, and production of the Kurbas thermal camera family.

Odd Systems reports that Kurbas is supplied to more than 200 drone manufacturers and is used in applications ranging from reconnaissance and strike systems to interceptors designed to engage Shahed-type drones.

Initial work will focus on evaluating an American-compliant, export-ready version of the Kurbas 640 camera family. If the partnership progresses successfully, PDW could manufacture qualifying cameras domestically for its own systems and other American customers.

However, the most interesting part of the announcement extends beyond camera assembly.

The companies also intend to explore domestic manufacturing of the thermal sensors themselves through Project Foundation, a semiconductor initiative launched by The Fourth Law and Odd Systems on October 9.

Project Foundation aims to establish production of uncooled long-wave infrared sensors in Europe and the United States, with initial output planned for 2027.

That would address one of the most difficult portions of the thermal-imaging supply chain rather than simply moving final assembly to another country.

There are important qualifications. Both PDW agreements are non-binding, future manufacturing activities require additional agreements and approvals, and Project Foundation has not yet demonstrated the planned production capacity. PDW has also cited a conditional loan commitment of up to $820 million from the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital, but the financing remains subject to final documentation and closing requirements.

These announcements are therefore not proof that a new domestic thermal-sensor supply chain already exists.

The United States has manufacturing capital, an established defense customer base, and extensive systems-engineering expertise. Ukraine has developed valuable technologies through years of continuous battlefield experimentation and has experience modifying those technologies at remarkable speed.

Combining those capabilities could shorten the distance between operational requirements and scalable manufacturing.

It also changes the traditional direction of defense cooperation.

For much of the war, the central question has been how rapidly the United States and its allies could deliver military equipment to Ukraine. Increasingly, another question is emerging: how rapidly can Western manufacturers adopt Ukrainian technology and establish production capacity outside vulnerable supply chains?

That is a potentially significant development for both countries.

The Next Industrial Competition Will Be Beneath the Airframe

The broader implications extend well beyond electric motors and thermal cameras.

As unmanned systems become more important across land, sea, and air operations, the strategic value of component manufacturing will increase. Militaries need secure communications, reliable navigation, electronic warfare capabilities, electro-optical sensors, propulsion systems, and the computing hardware supporting increasing levels of autonomy.

Many of these capabilities depend on industrial supply chains shared with civilian consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive production, and commercial robotics.

This creates both an opportunity and a vulnerability.

Commercial manufacturing can dramatically reduce the cost of military systems by spreading development and production expenses across much larger markets. It can also accelerate innovation by allowing defense manufacturers to incorporate technologies developed for nonmilitary applications.

However, it means defense production can become exposed to foreign industrial policies, export controls, raw material constraints, and competition from much larger commercial customers.

A government may possess the engineering expertise to manufacture a sophisticated aircraft while lacking secure access to comparatively inexpensive components inside it.

Europe has already begun taking steps to address this broader issue.

On October 9, the European Commission selected 46 additional strategic raw-material projects for priority permitting and improved access to financing. According to Reuters, the proposed projects cover materials including lithium, copper, nickel, graphite, and rare earths, with an estimated combined investment requirement of approximately €21.1 billion.

These projects will not immediately solve drone manufacturing constraints, and mining or refining additional raw materials does not automatically establish semiconductor or sensor production. Nevertheless, the effort illustrates growing recognition that industrial resilience begins much earlier in the manufacturing chain.

For the United States and Europe, a successful long-term strategy should focus on developing domestic and allied manufacturing capacity where strategic vulnerabilities are greatest, rather than attempting to manufacture every component within national borders regardless of cost.

Complete national self-sufficiency across modern electronics and aerospace supply chains is extraordinarily expensive and, in some areas, unrealistic. Building a diversified network of trusted suppliers with sufficient surge capacity is a more achievable objective.

It would also preserve access to international innovation while reducing the risk of dependence on a single geopolitical competitor.

The objective should not be to eliminate foreign trade. It should be to prevent critical military production from becoming dependent on a supplier that could restrict access during a conflict.

For defense manufacturers, this means evaluating supply-chain risk with the same seriousness traditionally applied to aircraft performance, reliability, and operational capability.

A system’s endurance, payload, and unit cost matter. So do the availability of replacement parts, the geographic concentration of suppliers, the lead times for critical materials, and the manufacturer’s ability to substitute components without extensive redesign.

An aircraft that performs exceptionally well but cannot be manufactured after its primary supplier becomes unavailable presents a different military capability than an aircraft whose production can continue through an industrial disruption.

That distinction will become increasingly important as militaries incorporate unmanned systems into their regular force structures and begin treating them as consumable equipment rather than relatively scarce specialist platforms.

What Happens Next?

Ukraine’s experience offers both a remarkable industrial success story and a warning about the limits of domestic manufacturing.

It has demonstrated that a country facing a much larger adversary can rapidly develop competitive unmanned systems through decentralized engineering, practical battlefield experimentation, and close cooperation between operators and manufacturers.

The resulting industry has challenged assumptions about acquisition timelines, acceptable development risk, and the relationship between military effectiveness and equipment cost.

However, the Associated Press investigation makes clear that Ukraine has not yet escaped its dependence on foreign-controlled manufacturing capacity. Some of the most strategically important components remain among the most difficult to produce domestically.

That is not a failure unique to Ukraine. It reflects the enormous concentration of industrial production that developed across the global electronics supply chain long before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The concern is what happens when those commercial relationships become instruments of geopolitical competition.

China does not need to control the design of a Ukrainian drone to influence the availability of its components. Nor does it need to control an American defense manufacturer to complicate the production of systems that depend on Chinese-made electronics or materials.

Ukraine’s growing domestic component industry, the Pentagon’s changing procurement requirements, and the new PDW partnerships represent different approaches to the same fundamental challenge.

The next measure of success should not simply be the number of drones manufactured, or the percentage of components purchased from domestic distributors. It should be how many aircraft manufacturers can continue producing when a critical supplier becomes unavailable, and how rapidly they can replace that component without sacrificing operational capability.

For Ukraine, that resilience is directly connected to its ability to sustain the war.

For the United States and its allies, it is a warning that should shape defense procurement and industrial investment before the next major conflict.

Ukraine has already demonstrated how quickly modern military technology can evolve when combat requirements drive innovation. The next challenge is ensuring that the industrial capacity supporting those innovations is equally capable of adapting.

The country that designs the best drone may not be the country that determines how many can be built. Until Ukraine and its allies address that imbalance, China will retain considerable influence over the industrial foundations of modern drone warfare.

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