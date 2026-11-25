Over the course of four days, Ukraine has struck Russian military and military-linked assets in the Baltic Sea, North Africa, and deep within Russia itself.

These are not isolated incidents. They represent an evolution in how Ukraine is prosecuting this war, one that deserves considerably more attention than it has received.

For nearly five years, much of the international discussion surrounding Ukraine has been centered on territorial gains and losses. We measure Russian advances in square kilometers, assess Ukrainian defensive positions, and debate whether Kyiv has sufficient manpower and equipment to sustain its defenses.

However, territorial control is only one metric by which we should be measuring this war.

Ukraine is challenging Russia’s military power outside the territory Moscow is attempting to conquer.

Five Russian Military Aircraft

On November 25, Ukraine’s General Staff announced that strikes against Russia’s Savasleyka military airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region had damaged five Russian military aircraft: three MiG-31s and two Su-34 fighter-bombers.

The extent of the damage remains under assessment, but Ukrainian officials expect the aircraft to be unavailable for operations for some period of time.

Savasleyka is particularly significant because of its association with the MiG-31K, the Russian aircraft used to launch Kinzhal hypersonic missiles against Ukraine.

The Su-34, meanwhile, has been instrumental in Russia’s aerial bombardment of Ukrainian defensive positions and frontline communities.

As someone who spent a significant portion of my career in military and commercial aviation, I think there is an element of aircraft attrition that is frequently overlooked in reporting on this war.

An aircraft does not have to be destroyed to represent a meaningful military loss.

Depending on the severity of the damage, returning an aircraft to service can require specialized maintenance personnel, replacement components, extensive inspections, engineering assessments, and functional testing. All of that consumes resources from an aviation enterprise already supporting sustained combat operations.

Even temporary reductions in aircraft availability can have operational consequences.

Five damaged aircraft will not cripple the Russian Aerospace Forces. But repeated losses, maintenance demands, and disruptions to aircraft availability accumulate over time.

The War Reaches the Mediterranean

Perhaps the more consequential development occurred on November 22, roughly 2,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian front lines.

Ukraine conducted strikes against two Russian vessels in Libyan waters, including the Russian naval corvette Merkury, at Benghazi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky subsequently announced that the corvette had been sunk, although the full extent of the damage has not been independently established.

The significance of this operation extends well beyond the loss of an individual Russian warship.

Russia has spent years expanding its military and political influence throughout Africa. Libya has become an important component of that presence, providing Moscow with access to the Mediterranean and supporting its broader military relationships and activities across the continent.

These relationships allow Russia to maintain influence far beyond its own borders, supporting governments, military factions, and security arrangements that advance Moscow’s geopolitical interests.

Ukraine is increasingly demonstrating that Russia’s overseas military presence is not insulated from the consequences of its invasion.

Benghazi is not an entirely new development.

Ukrainian personnel have previously been linked to operations against Russian interests in Sudan, while other reported Ukrainian activities have extended into Syria and the Mediterranean. The details and degree of Ukrainian involvement vary considerably, and some accounts remain disputed.

Nevertheless, Ukraine’s confrontation with Russia has been expanding beyond Eastern Europe for some time.

From the Mediterranean to the Baltic

Just one day before the Benghazi operation, the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II was struck by drones in the Gulf of Finland.

The vessel belongs to Oboronlogistika, a Russian shipping company that provides logistical services to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

Zelensky confirmed Ukrainian responsibility for the operation on November 24.

The damaged vessel subsequently drifted into Finnish waters, prompting a multinational emergency response involving Finland, Estonia, and Russia.

Consider the geography of these operations.

Within days, Ukraine had conducted operations against Russian interests in both the Mediterranean and the Baltic, two maritime regions separated by thousands of kilometers.

For a country that entered this war with a comparatively limited conventional naval force, the evolution of Ukraine’s maritime capabilities has been remarkable.

The larger strategic development is the increasingly international character of Ukraine’s campaign against Russia’s military enterprise.

Moscow’s ability to sustain its war depends on an extensive network of industrial production, military infrastructure, transportation, energy revenues, and international relationships.

That network extends well beyond the internationally recognized borders of Russia.

Russia’s Industrial Problem

On Wednesday, Ukraine also reported damage to the Kuibyshev and Syzran oil refineries in Russia’s Samara region.

Both facilities belong to Rosneft and have a combined annual crude oil processing capacity exceeding 15 million metric tons.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, both facilities had only recently undergone repairs following previous Ukrainian strikes in September.

Ukraine reports having struck 16 Russian refineries since the beginning of November alone. Reuters, citing industry sources, reported that Russian refinery processing volumes had declined by approximately 45% since late October.

That is an extraordinary figure, although the duration of the reduction and Russia’s ability to recover processing capacity remain uncertain.

The distinction between destroying infrastructure and repeatedly disrupting its availability is important here.

Russia must sustain its military operations while simultaneously repairing industrial infrastructure, managing fuel supplies, maintaining export revenues, and financing an increasingly expensive war.

Every additional demand placed on that system introduces another economic and operational burden.

Russia is a large country with considerable industrial resources. It would be premature to suggest that these disruptions will bring its war economy to a halt.

But neither should we underestimate the cumulative consequences of sustained industrial disruption.

The Geopolitical Risks

Ukraine’s expanding campaign is not without considerable risk.

On November 25, Libyan military authorities announced that two of their naval officers had died from injuries sustained during Sunday’s attack in Benghazi. The Russian-aligned Libyan National Army has since threatened retaliation against Ukraine.

Norway, one of Ukraine’s supporters, has also urged caution following the operation in the Gulf of Finland.

Operations in foreign waters introduce questions surrounding territorial sovereignty, international law, commercial shipping, environmental consequences, and the potential involvement of countries that are not directly participating in the war.

Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russian aggression does not automatically resolve every legal or diplomatic question surrounding an individual operation.

Kyiv will have to balance its military objectives against the potential consequences for its international relationships, particularly those with European nations whose continued support remains essential.

Russia Is Fighting a Different War Than It Invaded

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Moscow anticipated a rapid military victory over its neighbor.

Instead, nearly five years later, Russia is fighting a war in which its military aircraft, naval assets, industrial infrastructure, and overseas interests are increasingly exposed to Ukrainian military action.

That does not mean Ukraine is winning on every front. Russian forces continue to exert considerable pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions. Ukraine’s energy infrastructure remains under relentless attack, and millions of Ukrainians face another winter under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.

We should not confuse an expanding military capability with an inevitable victory.

We also need to reconsider how we assess Ukraine’s position in this war.

If our assessment begins and ends with how many square kilometers of Ukrainian territory Russia occupied this week, we are missing a considerable portion of the conflict.

Russia may continue to advance in parts of eastern Ukraine while simultaneously suffering setbacks across its military, industrial, and international interests.

Both things can be true.

Nearly five years ago, Vladimir Putin sent his military into Ukraine expecting to fundamentally reshape the country’s future.

Instead, Ukraine is increasingly reshaping the conditions under which Russia can exercise military power, both at home and abroad.