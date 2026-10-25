Russia spent another Saturday night attacking Ukraine.

By Sunday morning, October 25, at least four more Ukrainians were dead. Another 22 were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 153 drones, along with cruise missiles, overnight. Ukrainian defenses intercepted or suppressed 119 of those drones, but strikes were still reported at 15 locations.

While emergency crews worked through the aftermath, Zelenskyy was once again asking Ukraine’s partners to release Patriot interceptor missiles.

Not new missiles that need to be manufactured. Not some hypothetical weapons package that requires months of negotiations.

Missiles that European allies have already agreed to provide, but whose transfer still requires American authorization.

Ukraine is asking for permission to defend its own cities against a country that invaded it.

And Washington still hasn’t provided all the necessary approvals.

The Numbers Are Getting Worse

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched the following against Ukraine over the past seven days alone:

Nearly 2,300 attack drones

48 missiles

Approximately 1,600 guided aerial bombs

That’s nearly 4,000 aerial weapons in a single week.

Those numbers represent an enormous offensive effort, but they’re also a reminder of what Ukrainian air-defense crews are being asked to accomplish every day.

They’re defending cities, power stations, hospitals, residential neighborhoods, and critical infrastructure against a relentless combination of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic weapons, and they’re doing it with a limited number of interceptors.

Last week, Zelenskyy told ABC News that Ukraine needs approximately 350 Patriot interceptors each month to adequately defend against Russian attacks.

He said Ukraine had received just 24 over the preceding three months.

Twenty-four missiles in three months. Against an adversary launching thousands of aerial weapons every week.

To be clear, Patriot interceptors aren’t intended to shoot down every cheap Russian drone. Ukraine uses a layered defense network, including mobile fire teams, electronic warfare, fighter aircraft, and specialized drone interceptors.

Patriot’s most critical contribution is its ability to engage high-speed threats, particularly ballistic missiles, that many other Ukrainian air-defense systems cannot reliably defeat.

A drone can sometimes be intercepted with a relatively inexpensive weapon. A ballistic missile descending toward a densely populated city presents a very different challenge.

When Ukraine runs short of the specialized interceptors needed to stop those weapons, there aren’t many substitutes.

Below, I examine the strategic implications of these delays, what they mean for American credibility, and why I believe this approach risks rewarding Russian aggression.