There is something deeply frustrating about watching a country fight for its survival while the decisions affecting its defense become entangled in the political priorities of another nation.

Ukraine is fighting a Russian military that continues to strike its cities, damage its energy infrastructure, and wear down its defenses. Meanwhile, some of its most important military capabilities still depend on decisions made in Washington.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen just how complicated that relationship has become.

On October 30, the United States approved a proposed $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot interceptors to Ukraine. The announcement was welcome news, particularly as Russia continues its missile campaign against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

There is, however, a substantial problem with that.

The missiles covered by this approval have yet to be manufactured, and its believed that delivery isn’t expected until the 2030s.

Ukraine needs interceptors now.

The purchase is being financed through contributions from Canada, Germany, and Norway, alongside European Union-backed funding. The State Department described the proposed sale as supporting American national security interests and European stability.

That’s a positive development. But authorization, funding, manufacturing, and battlefield delivery are four separate things.

Anyone who has worked around military aviation or defense manufacturing understands that getting a weapon approved is nowhere near the same as getting it into operational service.

Russia isn’t going to suspend its missile attacks while a production line catches up.

At the same time, Washington and Kyiv have been at odds over Ukraine’s long-range attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian oil facilities resumed late last week despite pressure from the Trump administration to pause them. Ukrainian officials disputed reports that Kyiv had agreed to a 30-day suspension.

The American concern has centered partly on fuel prices. Ukraine’s concern is considerably more immediate: reducing Russia’s ability to finance and sustain its war while Russian strikes continue against Ukrainian infrastructure.

There are legitimate questions about the economic effects of attacking energy facilities, including the impact on global markets. Those consequences should be examined. But so should the military logic behind the Ukrainian campaign, and the consequences of restricting it.

We also cannot ignore the controversy surrounding Starshield.

An instruction to restrict the satellite communications system used by Ukrainian forces originated inside the White House, initiated by Elon Musk himself.

Ukrainian officials said the limitations interfered with drone operations, including interception missions. President Trump denied that he had personally requested or approved the restriction. Ukraine subsequently reported that services had finally been restored.

The decision-making chain remains disputed, and further investigation is needed, or rather required, to flush out exactly what happened, who ordered it, and who approved it.

This episode illustrates a military vulnerability that deserves far more attention: when a country depends on foreign-controlled systems for critical operational functions, political decisions can affect those functions with very little warning.

A drone doesn’t care whether its communications problems originated in a technical failure, an administrative directive, or a diplomatic disagreement. Its operator still has to deal with the consequences.

There has also been meaningful humanitarian cooperation. A six-day ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, brokered with involvement from Melania Trump, allowed nearly 800 people to be evacuated. That deserves recognition, but I also wouldnt get bogged down in the name. Deals require many diplomatic officials, multiple countries, and willing participants on either side of the agreement.

Yet Ukraine’s military has accused Russian forces of using the pause to rotate troops, strengthen positions, and move ammunition. Moscow suggested Ukrainian forces likely regrouped as well, without presenting specific evidence in its initial response. Ukrainian officials said they had observed the agreement.

Humanitarian relief and military vigilance have to coexist. A successful evacuation does not eliminate the danger waiting when the fighting resumes.

I don’t believe the United States should be expected to approve every Ukrainian military decision without scrutiny. American assistance, particularly involving sensitive technology and weapons systems, comes with legitimate questions about escalation, accountability, and strategic objectives.

But those concerns need clear policies and dependable communication, not individual politicians being able to hold back aid and equipment over a grudge.

That is the problem I keep returning to.

Ukraine’s defense cannot be planned around a series of unpredictable approvals, interruptions, and political disagreements. It’s commanders need to know what equipment is available, when ammunition will arrive, and whether critical communications will continue functioning.

Europe is investing substantial resources in Ukraine’s defense. The latest Patriot agreement is another example. Yet access to American-made systems and their production capacity still gives Washington enormous influence over how quickly that support becomes usable military capability.

The United States has every right to debate its foreign policy. Americans should expect their leaders to explain the costs, risks, and objectives of military assistance.

Ukrainians, meanwhile, have to make decisions while the missiles are still coming.

For me, the question is not whether Washington should have a voice in the use of American assistance. Of course it should.

The question is whether its decisions are providing Ukraine with a coherent, reliable means of defending itself.

Because an interceptor promised for the 2030s cannot stop a missile launched tonight.

No amount of political messaging changes that reality.