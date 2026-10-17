For decades, the relationship between Ukraine and Western defense manufacturers has largely followed a familiar pattern.

Western countries develop and manufacture military equipment. Ukraine receives it, operates it, and adapts it to the realities of combat.

Sometimes that equipment works exceptionally well. Other times, Ukrainian engineers discover that expensive Western systems weren’t designed for the conditions they’re actually encountering.

Ukraine is no longer just importing Western defense technology. It's beginning to export its own battlefield-proven systems.

One of the latest examples doesn’t involve a missile, interceptor drone, or long-range strike weapon.

It involves a relatively small tracked ground robot called TerMIT.

On October 13, 2026, Ukrainian defense manufacturer TENCORE and Canadian company Dominion Dynamics signed a memorandum of understanding at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) conference in Washington, D.C.

The agreement establishes a framework for manufacturing Ukrainian-designed TerMIT unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in Canada, integrating advanced Canadian autonomy technology, and potentially exporting these systems to NATO partners.

The first Canadian-manufactured vehicles are targeted for production in 2027.

But the larger story involves something far more interesting: Ukraine’s emergence as a developer and potential exporter of military robotic systems shaped by actual modern warfare.

Unlike many of the autonomous platforms appearing at defense exhibitions, TerMIT already has operational experience behind it.

Meet TerMIT: The Ukrainian Ground Robot

Developed by Ukrainian defense technology company TENCORE, TerMIT is a modular, electrically powered tracked unmanned ground vehicle.

Its primary purpose is straightforward: perform dangerous ground operations without requiring a human operator to physically accompany the vehicle.

Ukraine has plenty of missions that fit that description.

Moving ammunition to forward positions, delivering food and water, evacuating wounded soldiers, retrieving equipment, and carrying supplies across terrain under persistent Russian surveillance have all become increasingly dangerous.

The proliferation of FPV drones has made even routine logistical movements potentially deadly.

TerMIT offers an alternative.

Rather than sending a crewed vehicle directly into a contested area, Ukrainian forces can employ an unmanned platform designed to carry payloads while being controlled from a safer location.

The platform is relatively compact, uses tracks for off-road mobility, and supports different mission-specific modules.

According to TENCORE, its TerMIT 2.0 platform has the following published specifications:

SpecificationTerMIT 2.0PlatformModular tracked UGVPropulsionElectricMaximum speed, paved15 km/hMaximum speed, off-road12 km/hMaximum rangeUp to 40 kmWeight, without armorApproximately 570 kgWeight, with core armorApproximately 640 kgPayload, unarmoredApproximately 398 kgPayload, armoredApproximately 327 kgLength1.73 mWidth1.29 mCamerasDay, night, and thermal

Figures are published by TENCORE for the TerMIT 2.0 configuration. Individual mission modules have different payload ratings, and actual performance depends on terrain, loading, and operating conditions.

These figures are interesting, especially the payload capacity.

A compact robot capable of carrying several hundred kilograms could theoretically replace numerous dangerous manual transport movements during a sustained defensive operation.

The platform’s modularity is arguably more significant than any individual performance specification. Because TerMIT wasn’t designed to perform just one mission.

One Chassis, Multiple Missions

TENCORE has developed multiple mission configurations around the TerMIT platform.

These include conventional logistics, armored casualty evacuation, towing, engineering support, and remotely operated weapon stations.

That last point is especially significant.

A single common platform architecture can potentially support multiple operational requirements without forcing military organizations to purchase entirely separate vehicle families.

The benefits extend beyond procurement.

Common vehicle components can simplify maintenance, operator training, troubleshooting, and spare-parts inventories.

A military organization operating several different robotic systems may need separate batteries, track components, electronics, controllers, and maintenance procedures.

A modular architecture can reduce some of that complexity.

It doesn’t eliminate the challenges associated with maintaining different mission-specific equipment, but it offers an opportunity to standardize the underlying vehicle.

On a battlefield where equipment is regularly damaged or destroyed, maintainability matters. A lot.

The Logistics Configuration

The basic transport platform is designed to move ammunition, supplies, and equipment between positions.

With the electric tracked chassis and a relatively compact footprint, it can potentially traverse locations that would be hazardous for crewed resupply vehicles.

Its published range of up to 40 kilometers gives it a potentially useful operational radius, although a full round-trip mission would have to account for energy reserves, terrain, payload, and return distance.

This is where the advertised range requires context.

A vehicle capable of traveling 40 kilometers under favorable conditions cannot necessarily complete a 20-kilometer outbound journey and return under all conditions.

Soft ground, obstacles, steep gradients, and heavy payloads can dramatically affect energy consumption.

Nevertheless, it represents a meaningful capability for distributed battlefield logistics.

Medical Evacuation

Another TerMIT configuration incorporates an armored evacuation module compatible with a stretcher.

TENCORE advertises ballistic protection, thermal signature-management features, patient restraints, and two-way communications.

The manufacturer has also published examples of evacuation missions conducted by Ukrainian units, including the retrieval of wounded personnel from dangerous areas.

A tracked robot can potentially reach positions where sending a conventional ambulance would expose additional personnel to considerable risk. It can also provide some level of protection during the return journey.

However, the platform is not equivalent to a medical evacuation vehicle staffed with trained medical personnel.

It primarily provides transportation. Evacuation missions remain vulnerable to mechanical failures, terrain restrictions, communications interruptions, and attacks.

Still, the underlying principle is compelling.

Every dangerous movement completed by a robot is one movement that may not require exposing another soldier.

That is an important development in a war where reaching casualties can be nearly as dangerous as the fighting itself.

The Canadian Agreement Changes the Equation

Until now, TerMIT has primarily been discussed in the context of Ukrainian battlefield requirements.

The new partnership with Dominion Dynamics changes its potential trajectory.

Under the agreement, TENCORE will transfer relevant manufacturing knowledge and provide technical training to Canadian personnel.

Dominion Dynamics intends to establish Canadian manufacturing capability and integrate its proprietary AuraNet autonomy architecture.

The companies also plan to develop a version of TerMIT specifically adapted for Arctic operations.

The first Canadian-built units are targeted for 2027. This doesn’t mean that thousands of Canadian-manufactured robots are already on order. The announcement is a memorandum of understanding, and the companies still need to finalize their arrangements and establish manufacturing capacity.

But it is a meaningful step toward a new industrial model.

Instead of simply acquiring Western military technology, Ukraine is now supplying a combat-experienced platform around which a Western manufacturer intends to develop additional capabilities.

The Canadian manufacturing agreement is only the beginning of the story.

Below, I’m digging into the AuraNet autonomy system in detail, the engineering challenges of operating ground robots in Arctic conditions, and what it actually takes to turn a Ukrainian combat-tested design into a scalable NATO manufacturing program.

This is where the technical and industrial implications become very interesting. Paid subscriptions help support this independent analysis and the continued development of Austere Aerospace.