This Week w/ Austere

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1453This Week w/ AustereA recording from Eric Secord's live videoEric SecordOct 19, 20261453ShareTranscriptGet more from Eric Secord in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAustere Aerospace & Defense reply rulesAustere Aerospace & DefenseSubscribeAuthorsEric SecordRecent PostsPolitics. Ukraine. Mid-terms. War Crimes. In today's live we touch on it all. Oct 22 • Eric SecordUkrainian Layered Air Defense ExplainedOct 6 • Eric SecordUkraine’s Nika Missile Could Be the Next Step in Killing Russia’s Jet-Powered DronesOct 5 • Eric SecordThis Week With AustereSep 17 • Eric SecordThis Week With AustereSep 11 • Eric SecordLive with Austere Aerospace & DefenseSep 4 • Eric Secord