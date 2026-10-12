On October 12, 2026, Airbus and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced the successful completion of the first European flight of the U740 Valkyrie, an unmanned combat aircraft intended to operate alongside crewed fighters. The flight, conducted at a test facility in Northern Europe, included a rocket-assisted launch without a runway, maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds reaching Mach 0.8, and adjustments to the aircraft’s mission while airborne.

For Airbus, the flight represents another milestone toward delivering an operational collaborative combat aircraft to European customers by 2029. For Kratos, it is another validation of an aircraft that first flew in the United States in 2019.

The significance of the Valkyrie extends well beyond its first European flight. The aircraft represents an effort to challenge several assumptions that have defined Western military aviation for decades: that advanced combat aircraft must be extraordinarily expensive, that every sophisticated aircraft requires a pilot, and that an air force’s combat capability should be concentrated in a relatively small number of exceptionally capable platforms.

The war in Ukraine has made those assumptions difficult to defend without qualification. Russia and Ukraine are demonstrating that production capacity, system availability, adaptability, and the ability to absorb equipment losses can be just as important as the performance of individual platforms.

The Valkyrie is not a direct equivalent to the inexpensive drones dominating Ukrainian battlefields. It is a substantially larger, faster, more sophisticated aircraft operating in an entirely different performance class. However, the underlying philosophy has important similarities.

The objective is to produce useful combat capability at a price and scale that allows commanders to accept risks they would otherwise avoid with a crewed aircraft.

Whether the Valkyrie can fulfill that promise will depend on much more than its aerodynamic performance.

The Problem With Modern Combat Aviation

The modern fighter aircraft is an extraordinary accomplishment of engineering. Aircraft such as the F-35, F-22, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Rafale combine sophisticated sensors, precision weapons, electronic warfare systems, high-performance propulsion, and increasingly integrated communications networks.

They are also expensive to acquire, maintain, and replace.

The F-35A, for example, has an aircraft procurement price measured in the tens of millions of dollars, with recent production lots approaching roughly $80 million per aircraft before accounting for the full costs of military infrastructure, sustainment, training, and associated systems. The overall cost of ownership across an aircraft’s service life is substantially greater.

That investment can be justified by the capability these aircraft deliver. A fifth-generation fighter brings survivability, sensor fusion, and multirole effectiveness that inexpensive unmanned systems cannot simply replicate.

The problem emerges when militaries rely almost exclusively on small fleets of highly valuable aircraft to accomplish every mission.

An aircraft costing tens of millions of dollars, operated by a pilot whose training represents years of investment, cannot reasonably be treated as expendable. Commanders must consider not only whether a mission is tactically worthwhile, but whether the operational benefit justifies the possibility of losing the aircraft and its pilot.

Those considerations influence everything from mission planning and force deployment to the risks an air force is willing to accept.

They also create a problem of scale.

A country possessing 200 highly advanced fighters does not necessarily have 200 aircraft available for immediate combat operations. Maintenance requirements, training commitments, scheduled inspections, modernization, and operational readiness all reduce the number available at any given moment.

If a fleet is already stretched across air defense, offensive strike, reconnaissance, and deterrence missions, even modest losses can have consequences far beyond the immediate tactical engagement.

The United States recognized this challenge years ago.

In 2016, the Air Force Research Laboratory began work associated with its Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology initiative, intended to explore aircraft capable of providing meaningful tactical performance without following the same cost trajectory as traditional combat aviation.

The word attritable is important.

An attritable aircraft is not necessarily intended to be used once, nor is it designed to be casually discarded. It is intended to occupy a different position on the balance between capability, cost, survivability, and acceptable loss.

Ideally, an attritable aircraft should be useful enough to justify deploying it, inexpensive enough to manufacture in meaningful quantities, and replaceable enough that commanders can accept higher operational risk.

That is the fundamental problem the XQ-58A Valkyrie was originally built to address.

Inside the Valkyrie

The Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie is a high-subsonic, jet-powered unmanned aircraft developed in cooperation with the Air Force Research Laboratory. It made its first flight on March 5, 2019, at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

Unlike many reconnaissance drones, the Valkyrie was designed from the beginning to deliver performance closer to tactical combat aviation.

The aircraft uses a swept-wing configuration, a turbofan engine, an internal payload bay, and external stations capable of accommodating different mission equipment. Its configuration emphasizes range, speed, payload flexibility, and reduced observability.

A published range exceeding 5,000 kilometers places the Valkyrie well beyond the capabilities of most small tactical unmanned aircraft. At high-subsonic speeds, it can also move between operating areas far more quickly than a conventional propeller-driven ISR drone.

There is an important qualification, however. Published maximum range is not the same as combat radius.

An aircraft that can travel 5,000 kilometers under favorable conditions cannot necessarily fly 2,500 kilometers into contested airspace, perform an extended mission, and return. Actual mission radius depends on payload, fuel reserves, altitude, speed, maneuvering, recovery requirements, and how much time the aircraft must spend in the operating area.

The propulsion system is also interesting.

Kratos’ published XQ-58A technical material describes a turbofan with approximately 2,000 pounds of thrust. A jet-powered aircraft of this size has considerably different operating characteristics than a small piston-powered reconnaissance drone.

It requires substantial fuel, thermal management, structural provisions for higher airspeeds, and more demanding integration between propulsion and the flight-control system.

In exchange, the aircraft gains the ability to operate at speeds and altitudes much closer to those of conventional combat aircraft.

That performance allows it to accompany or support fast-moving formations without necessarily imposing the limitations associated with slower unmanned platforms.

Its design also incorporates important compromises.

The Valkyrie is not a supersonic fighter. Nor is it a direct substitute for an aircraft designed around sustained high-energy maneuvering and aerial combat. The aircraft’s usefulness comes from operating within an intended mission envelope, rather than attempting to duplicate everything a crewed fighter can do.

The fastest way to destroy the economics of an affordable aircraft program is to continually add requirements until the supposedly inexpensive system becomes almost as complicated as the aircraft it was intended to supplement.

Payload and Mission Flexibility

Kratos’ published XQ-58A fact sheet identifies an internal payload capacity of approximately 600 pounds, along with additional mid-wing payload capacity.

The internal weapons bay allows payloads to be carried without necessarily imposing the same external aerodynamic penalties as underwing stores.

External stores create drag and can increase radar observability. Internal carriage offers potential advantages, although the full aircraft’s detectability depends on many other factors, including its shaping, materials, apertures, operating configuration, and emissions.

The Valkyrie has been publicly described as having low-observable characteristics. That should not be confused with proof that it offers the same survivability as a purpose-built fifth-generation fighter.

Its real advantage is mission flexibility.

An unmanned aircraft of this class could potentially carry reconnaissance equipment, electronic warfare systems, communications equipment, or weapons, depending on the configuration and integrations available.

These roles are not interchangeable without engineering work. Payload mass, volume, cooling, electrical power, flight characteristics, and software interfaces still impose limitations.

But a common airframe capable of supporting multiple mission configurations can reduce the requirement to develop a completely different aircraft for each operational function.

For military aviation, that has consequences for both acquisition and logistics.

A modular system can potentially simplify fleet management, increase commonality, and allow mission equipment to evolve without replacing the entire aircraft.

The key is ensuring that modularity exists in practice, rather than merely in the program’s marketing material.

The Valkyrie’s performance figures are impressive, but they aren’t what interests me most. The bigger story is how this aircraft could change the economics and logistics of combat aviation. Below the paywall, I’m breaking down its runway-independent operations, autonomous mission systems, actual cost considerations, and the lessons from Ukraine that could determine whether aircraft like this succeed.