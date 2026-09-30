For most of the war, the Russian Shahed threat could be understood through a relatively simple equation. Russia traded sophistication for scale. The Geran-2 was slow, comparatively cheap, and expendable. Its value came from being produced and launched in sufficient numbers to force Ukraine to spend time, interceptors, ammunition, and attention defending against it.

Russia is now pushing the Geran family toward something considerably more capable. The latest Geran-5 variants combine jet propulsion, increasingly sophisticated communications, jam-resistant navigation, and, according to recent Ukrainian reporting, an autonomous optical navigation system capable of correcting its route by comparing the terrain below it with stored imagery. At the same time, Russia has been experimenting with mesh-network communications that can extend remote control deep into Ukrainian territory.

Individually, none of those technologies are revolutionary. Put them together in an expendable aircraft that Russia intends to manufacture by the thousands however, and the difference between a “drone” and a low-cost cruise missile starts getting increasingly blurry.

Ukraine has spent years building defenses around the weaknesses of the original Shahed. Russia is now systematically removing those weaknesses.

From Shahed to Missile

The Geran-5 is already substantially different from the propeller-driven Geran-2 that has become synonymous with Russian long-range drone attacks.

Ukraine’s military intelligence publicly analyzed the system earlier this year after recovering wreckage from Russia’s first known Geran-5 strikes. According to the GUR assessment, the aircraft has a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 850 kilograms, carries a roughly 90-kilogram warhead, and has an estimated range of about 950 kilometers. Its cruise speed is listed between 450 and 600 kilometers per hour, with flight altitudes reaching as high as six kilometers.

Traditional Shahed-136/Geran-2 drones are relatively slow targets. That has allowed Ukraine to employ an increasingly diverse defensive ecosystem against them: mobile gun teams, heavy machine guns, anti-aircraft guns, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, and more recently inexpensive interceptor drones.

A Geran-5 moving at 450–600 km/h reduces the engagement window.

The problem was demonstrated only a few days ago when Ukraine’s 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment reportedly intercepted a Geran-5 traveling at approximately 425 km/h at an altitude above three kilometers. The interceptor itself had to be fast enough to chase and engage the Russian aircraft at speeds well beyond those required to catch traditional Shaheds.

Ukraine says it has neutralized roughly 55% of Russia’s jet-powered Geran drones during September, an impressive achievement given how quickly the threat has developed. But that also means a significant portion are still penetrating Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian officials said that more than 1,500 of approximately 2,730 jet-powered Shaheds launched during September had been intercepted as of September 26.

The interceptor race is therefore becoming a speed race. Ukraine can build faster interceptors. Russia can build faster strike drones. Ukraine improves guidance. Russia changes flight profiles. Ukraine expands radar coverage. Russia changes routes and communications.

This is the same rapid offense-defense cycle we have watched throughout the drone war, except it is now happening at several hundred kilometers per hour.