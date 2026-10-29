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There is something deeply unsettling about watching peace negotiations turn into discussions about oil pipelines, investment opportunities, and commercial partnerships while the country supposedly being helped continues to suffer under Russian bombardment.

On Thursday, October 29, Le Monde published an investigation into the growing relationship between Donald Trump’s administration and Russian financier Kirill Dmitriev, a close associate of Vladimir Putin who has spent months promoting the enormous business opportunities that could emerge from renewed American-Russian economic cooperation.

The reporting paints a troubling picture of negotiations in which commercial incentives appear to be taking precedence over Ukrainian security.

Just one day earlier, the European Commission had publicly rejected the possibility of reopening the Nord Stream gas pipelines, pushing back against proposals reportedly being discussed by Washington and Moscow.

American officials are exploring ways to restore economic relations with Russia. European governments are trying to prevent another generation of dependence on Russian energy. Meanwhile, Ukraine is expected to negotiate its future with a country that continues to attack its cities.

Somehow, we’re supposed to call this progress toward “peace”.

When Peace Becomes a Business Opportunity

According to Le Monde’s October 29 investigation, a meeting in Florida earlier this month brought Ukrainian officials face-to-face with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two figures central to the administration’s diplomatic efforts.

Rather than focusing exclusively on security guarantees, territorial disputes, or the withdrawal of Russian forces, the discussion reportedly included an ambitious postwar economic arrangement involving Ukraine, Europe, and Russia.

One proposal involved restoring the pipelines that once transported Russian oil and gas through Ukraine into European markets.

The idea, at least as presented by its American proponents, was straightforward: renewed energy trade would produce economic benefits for everyone involved, including Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to weaponize energy dependence. For years, European governments were told that economic integration with Moscow would encourage stability and discourage confrontation. Instead, energy revenues helped sustain the Russian state while Moscow expanded its military ambitions.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. It launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Europe subsequently spent years restructuring its energy supply to reduce its exposure to Russian coercion.

Now, before the war has ended, American negotiators are reportedly entertaining proposals that could restore significant parts of the very economic relationship Europe has spent years dismantling.

It is difficult to imagine a more questionable starting point for a lasting peace.

Europe Has Already Given Its Answer

On October 28, the European Commission made its position clear: Nord Stream will not return to operation simply because Washington and Moscow find the prospect commercially attractive.

The Commission pointed to existing European legislation designed to eliminate Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.

That policy reflects the painful lessons of the past several years. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Russian pipeline gas accounted for roughly 40 percent of Europe’s supply. By 2025, that share had fallen to approximately 6 percent.

Replacing Russian energy has been expensive, particularly for industrial economies that had built decades of planning around relatively cheap imported gas. European consumers and businesses have paid a substantial price for that transition.

Yet European officials are signaling that the alternative could be even more costly.

A continent dependent on Russian energy remains vulnerable to Russian political pressure. Pipelines can be shut down. Supplies can be manipulated. Governments can be threatened with economic disruption at precisely the moment they need to make difficult security decisions.

Those vulnerabilities did not disappear because Washington discovered a renewed enthusiasm for commercial diplomacy.

The European Commission’s rejection of Nord Stream is therefore about more than natural gas. It represents a refusal to rebuild a strategic dependency that Moscow has already demonstrated its willingness to exploit.

The Kremlin’s Most Valuable Negotiating Tool

Kirill Dmitriev has become an important figure in these discussions.

As the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth investment fund, Dmitriev is well positioned to promote commercial opportunities to foreign governments and investors. His message to American officials has been consistent: Russia offers enormous economic possibilities if Washington is willing to move beyond sanctions and confrontation.

Energy, aviation, technology, and investment partnerships all feature in the wider conversation.

There is nothing inherently wrong with using economic incentives in diplomacy. Successful negotiations frequently include trade arrangements, reconstruction financing, and commercial cooperation.

However, negotiations require leverage, and concessions should purchase something tangible.

What has Russia actually offered in exchange?

Has Moscow agreed to withdraw its forces from occupied Ukrainian territory? Has it accepted enforceable security guarantees? Has it committed to ending its campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians?

Such breakthroughs have yet to be established.

Meanwhile, Washington’s recent agreement to purchase Russian diesel has raised serious questions about whether economic normalization is beginning before Russia has made meaningful concessions toward ending the war.

If the Kremlin can regain access to Western markets while continuing military operations, the incentive to compromise becomes considerably weaker. Putin does not need to defeat NATO militarily if he can persuade its most powerful member to help restore Russian revenues while the fighting continues.

Ukraine Is Not a Commercial Negotiating Chip

Lost in the enthusiasm for economic agreements is the reality that Ukrainians are still dying.

Today, Russian attacks struck multiple Ukrainian cities, including a deadly attack on a railway station in Dnipro. Civilians waiting for transportation became casualties of a war that has continued for more than four and a half years.

The distance between the diplomatic discussion and the battlefield could hardly be greater.

In Florida, officials reportedly discussed the financial opportunities associated with reopening energy infrastructure. In Ukraine, emergency responders were pulling victims from the aftermath of Russian strikes.

Of course, diplomacy must continue even during war. Negotiations frequently occur while fighting remains underway, and ending the violence will require some form of political agreement.

But there is a fundamental difference between negotiating an end to hostilities and negotiating a return to profitable economic relations without first establishing credible conditions for so called peace.

Ukraine should not be expected to accept renewed dependence on Russia as the price of obtaining American diplomatic support.

Nor should European governments be pressured to reverse their energy security policies simply because commercial arrangements with Moscow might prove attractive to American investors.

The consequences of an unstable settlement would fall primarily on Ukraine and its European neighbors, not on the negotiators discussing business opportunities thousands of miles away.

What Kind of Peace Are We Actually Negotiating?

The Trump administration has argued that economic cooperation can provide incentives for countries to avoid conflict.

Trade relationships can encourage stability. Reconstruction can create shared interests. Economic opportunities can strengthen agreements that would otherwise remain fragile.

But none of those benefits can substitute for security guarantees, enforceable commitments, or meaningful consequences for renewed aggression.

A settlement that restores Russian oil revenues, reopens commercial markets, and relaxes economic pressure without adequately protecting Ukraine would risk rewarding the very behavior that caused this war.

It could also leave Europe confronting the same Russian threat a few years from now, only with Moscow enjoying renewed access to capital and export revenue.

Americans should be asking their government some difficult questions.

What concessions are being demanded from Russia? What protections will Ukraine receive? Who benefits financially from these proposed arrangements? And why are commercial agreements being discussed before a durable peace has been established?

Those are reasonable questions regardless of political affiliation.

I want this war to end. I want Ukrainian families to live without the constant threat of missile and drone attacks. I want American diplomacy to help produce a settlement that actually lasts.

But I do not believe the path to lasting peace begins with treating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a stepping stone to the next lucrative business arrangement.

The war began because Russia chose to invade its neighbor. Its conclusion must address the security conditions that made that aggression possible.

Otherwise, Washington may succeed in negotiating a “tremendous business deal” while leaving Ukrainians and Europeans to deal with the consequences. Putin may discover that invading a neighbor carries fewer long-term financial consequences than anyone imagined.

So here is the question: Should Russia regain access to Western markets before it has actually ended its war against Ukraine?