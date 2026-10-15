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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
Oct 15

This proves why Starlink, SpaceX, and other critical companies should not be under the control on one person. Maybe not even independent corporations. It's too much concentrated power.

One thing we do know: refineries and data centers don't move. Ukraine needs to level every one of them in Russia and dance on the ashes.

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5 replies by Eric Secord and others
Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
Oct 15

Here’s the real problem. Musk and the completely Russian compromised US govt. I heard an awesome podcast earlier with both of the hosts so on point - the free world needs to get these people out and charge them. Never mind democracies’ “traditional” adversaries China etc. Broken people, Nazis, predators all about $ and power.

Ok rant over. But the truth and it needs to be called out. Traitors.

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