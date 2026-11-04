Americans went to bed last night watching election results. Ukrainians went to bed listening to drones and explosions.

Russia launched 310 drones at Ukraine overnight, including 81 jet-powered variants. By Wednesday morning, Ukrainian air defenses reported shooting down or electronically suppressing 272 of them, while more than 20 were still airborne. Russian strikes were recorded at 19 locations, and Ukraine reported damage to energy infrastructure across nine regions.

That’s an enormous number of aircraft to throw at another country in a single night. It’s also a remarkable performance by Ukrainian air defenders, who managed to neutralize the overwhelming majority of them.

But there’s something about those numbers that should concern every military planner in Washington, Brussels, and across NATO.

Russia doesn’t have to get every drone through. It only needs enough.

Consider what Ukraine is being asked to defend. Power stations, electrical substations, military installations, rail infrastructure, ports, cities, and the millions of civilians living between them. Each one represents another potential target, another defensive requirement, and another opportunity for Russia to exploit a gap.

Russia isn’t just launching hundreds of identical drones and hoping for the best.

Last night’s attack included jet-powered variants, conventional Shahed-type drones, and decoys designed to complicate defensive operations. Different speeds, different characteristics, and different demands on the systems trying to stop them.

Imagine trying to defend an entire country against that combination, night after night, while also preparing for ballistic and cruise missiles.

It’s a miserable equation, and one that cannot be solved by simply purchasing more expensive interceptors.

Ukraine needs Patriot systems. It needs them desperately. There are threats, particularly ballistic missiles, that smaller drone interceptors simply cannot address. But using high-end missile defenses as the primary answer to mass-produced drones would create an enormous economic and logistical disadvantage.

The solution is layered defense. Electronic warfare, mobile fire groups, inexpensive interceptor drones, conventional air defenses, and advanced missile systems all working together. Each threat should be engaged by the most appropriate available capability, rather than automatically throwing the most expensive weapon at it.

Germany has committed funding for 20,000 interceptor drones for Ukraine. Quantum Systems, working with Ukrainian manufacturers, is expanding production and expects to complete deliveries of thousands of its SPYS interceptors by the second quarter of 2027.

The European Union also disbursed €1.24 billion in October to support Ukrainian-produced drones, interceptors, ammunition, and missiles. Those are meaningful investments. They’re also a reminder of just how enormous the demand has become.

Russia launched 310 drones in one night. Now consider the equipment required to detect, track, engage, and potentially reengage that many threats. Multiply those requirements across weeks and months, account for damaged equipment and exhausted crews, and suddenly air defense looks less like a collection of weapons and more like an entire industrial ecosystem.

This is where I think Western defense procurement still has some catching up to do.

We’re accustomed to developing incredibly sophisticated weapons, testing them extensively, awarding large production contracts, and delivering systems over years. That approach makes sense for certain capabilities. Nobody wants to discover a problem with a ballistic missile interceptor after the missile has already been launched.

But drone warfare is changing far too quickly for every solution to follow that same timeline.

Even the U.S. Army has acknowledged this. Earlier this year, its Joint Innovation Outpost at Fort Bragg was testing cost-effective counter-drone solutions using existing weapons and commercially available technology, specifically to avoid traditional years-long procurement cycles.

That’s the kind of thinking we need more of.

Build something. Test it. Put it in the hands of operators. Learn what works, correct what doesn’t, and manufacture the improved version. Maintain the safety and performance standards appropriate to the mission, but stop treating every small unmanned system like the next multibillion-dollar aircraft program.

Ukraine is already demonstrating what happens when the battlefield drives innovation rather than waiting for innovation to arrive through a procurement office.

Western governments and manufacturers need to turn those lessons into sustained production capacity, not just announcements and demonstrations.

The next Russian drone wave isn’t waiting for a budget approval, a contract award, or the next international defense conference.

Ukraine needs weapons that work tonight, replacements tomorrow, and factories capable of producing both.

The future of air defense won’t be decided solely by who builds the most sophisticated interceptor. It will also be decided by who can keep building effective ones faster than the enemy can launch another 310+ drones.