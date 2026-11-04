Austere Aerospace & Defense

Austere Aerospace & Defense

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Robert N Abernethy's avatar
Robert N Abernethy
1h

Russia & Putain are War Criminals

SLAVE UKRAINI🇺🇦⚔️

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Dooley Wilson's avatar
Dooley Wilson
2h

Perfect timing. As American was distracted by the election

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