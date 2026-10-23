Russia has spent nearly five years trying to break Ukraine (this time around).

It has thrown hundreds of thousands of soldiers into the war, devastated entire cities, attacked hospitals and power infrastructure, and subjected millions of civilians to a relentless campaign of terror.

And yet, Ukraine is still fighting.

So what does Vladimir Putin do when destroying Ukraine’s military proves considerably harder than he anticipated?

He looks toward Washington.

On October 21, two senior Democratic lawmakers, Senator Mark Warner and Representative Jim Himes, disclosed that a recent intelligence briefing had revealed a Russian disinformation campaign targeting American political candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The reported targets? Politicians who support Ukraine.

And not just Democrats. Republicans, too.

While Ukrainian soldiers are fighting Russian forces along hundreds of miles of front lines, Moscow is reportedly working to undermine American politicians whose support could help Ukraine continue that fight.

This isn’t simply another story about Russian propaganda. It’s a reminder that the battlefield extends far beyond Ukrainian territory.

With Americans preparing to vote in less than two weeks, the timing deserves attention.

Russia Doesn’t Need Americans to Love Putin

It just needs enough Americans to stop caring about Ukraine.

The Kremlin doesn’t necessarily need Americans waving Russian flags or openly supporting its invasion. It doesn’t even need most Americans to agree with its position.

It needs confusion. Division. Distrust.

It needs Americans questioning whether Ukraine deserves support, whether military assistance is worth the expense, and whether the war is somehow America’s fault.

Most importantly, it benefits when supporting Ukraine becomes a political liability rather than a matter of national security.

That’s where these new intelligence disclosures become even more troubling.

According to reporting from Reuters and the Kyiv Independent, Warner and Himes described intelligence indicating that Russia is conducting covert influence operations against American political candidates ahead of the midterms.

The lawmakers discussed activity resembling earlier Russian influence campaigns, including the use of misleading online content and artificial intelligence.

Warner specifically pointed to two Democratic Senate candidates, James Talarico in Texas and Jon Ossoff in Georgia, who have reportedly been targeted by AI-generated political advertisements.

These aren’t hypothetical threats being discussed in an intelligence briefing. There are already examples of the technology being used against candidates in consequential Senate races.

The precise scale and effectiveness of the current operation remain unclear. The public hasn’t been shown the underlying classified intelligence, and reporting on the operation does not establish that any election outcome has been changed.

If supporting Ukraine becomes politically dangerous, fewer politicians may be willing to defend that support.

If fewer politicians are willing to defend it, Moscow gains something extraordinarily valuable.

Influence over the decisions that determine whether Ukraine receives the weapons, ammunition, intelligence, and financial assistance it needs.

That is a national-security problem, not simply an election story.

The War Americans Don’t Always See

We tend to think of warfare in terms of missiles, tanks, aircraft, artillery, and troops maneuvering across terrain.

Those things matter enormously. They’re also what I spend much of my time examining here on Substack.

But modern warfare includes something less visible and, under the right circumstances, just as consequential.

The ability to influence the political decisions of an adversary.

Ukraine can manufacture thousands of drones. It can strike Russian logistics networks, disrupt fuel supplies, and develop increasingly sophisticated defensive systems.

But it cannot manufacture American political will.

It cannot force Washington to authorize the transfer of Patriot interceptors.

It cannot compel Congress to approve assistance.

And it cannot prevent foreign information campaigns from attempting to influence the electorate of its most powerful military partner.

Those vulnerabilities exist thousands of miles from Kyiv, yet their consequences can be felt directly on the battlefield.

Russia doesn’t have to persuade every American to abandon Ukraine.

It merely needs enough influence over the political environment to make sustained support more difficult.

We are already seeing how consequential American political decisions can be.

This article is free to read up to this point because I believe Americans deserve to understand what is happening ahead of the midterms.

Below, I want to examine the military strategy behind political influence operations, what control of Congress could mean for Ukraine, and why Americans across the political spectrum should be concerned.

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