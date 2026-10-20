Russia is building sophisticated weapons to kill Ukrainians.

Inside some of the technology making those weapons harder to stop?

American electronics.

Twenty-eight of the 37 foreign-made electronic components identified in Russia’s upgraded Kometa anti-jamming navigation systems reportedly originate from American manufacturers.

Seriously.

While Russian missiles and drones continue striking Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure, and civilian communities, American-designed technology is reportedly helping make some of those weapons more resilient to Ukrainian defenses.

And what is Washington doing?

Exploring closer economic ties with Moscow, granting sanctions relief, and facing serious questions about restrictions on military assistance to Ukraine.

You really couldn’t make this stuff up.

On October 19, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Directorate (HUR) published a detailed investigation into Russia’s Kometa navigation systems. These modules are installed in Russian drones, guided aerial bombs, and missiles to help them navigate through environments saturated with electronic warfare.

The findings reveal more than a handful of foreign microchips.

Investigators identified 37 foreign electronic components, 28 companies involved in the manufacturing and supply network, and 13 pieces of foreign technological equipment used in production.

The manufacturing operation is hardly small. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian military-industrial orders for Kometa modules in 2026 already significantly exceed 100,000 units across various configurations.

We’re talking about an established industrial effort to manufacture navigation systems for weapons being used against Ukraine.

The really concerning part?

Russia isn’t simply replacing what it loses. It’s improving what comes next.

The Technology Making Russian Weapons Harder to Stop

Electronic warfare has become one of the defining features of the war in Ukraine.

For years, Ukrainian forces have used powerful electronic countermeasures to interfere with Russian drones, disrupt satellite navigation, and reduce the effectiveness of precision-guided weapons.

Russia has been doing exactly the same thing to Ukraine.

To understand why the Kometa discovery matters, we need to understand how these systems work.

Most people are familiar with GPS. A receiver listens for signals transmitted by satellites, calculates its position, and provides navigation information.

Simple enough.

Except satellite navigation signals are incredibly weak by the time they reach Earth.

That makes them vulnerable to electronic interference.

Jamming attempts to overwhelm legitimate navigation signals with interference, preventing receivers from reliably determining their position.

Spoofing attempts something different: feeding a receiver misleading signals so that it calculates an incorrect position or time.

Both have become serious challenges for military drones and precision-guided weapons.

That’s where systems like Kometa enter the picture.

Rather than relying on a conventional satellite-navigation antenna, Kometa uses a Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna, or CRPA.

In relatively simple terms, these systems use multiple antenna elements and sophisticated signal processing to distinguish legitimate satellite signals from interfering transmissions.

By analyzing differences in the signals arriving at its antenna elements, the system can suppress interference arriving from certain directions while preserving reception of useful navigation signals.

It isn’t magic.

It doesn’t make a drone completely immune to electronic warfare. But it can make the difference between a weapon losing reliable satellite navigation and maintaining enough positioning accuracy to continue its mission.

According to the Ukrainian investigation, earlier Kometa configurations have evolved into 16-element antenna arrays now being used at scale.

Russian manufacturers are also preparing serial production of 20-element arrays, while Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed the use of 32-element Chinese-Alabuga systems.

More antenna elements don’t automatically guarantee better performance. Processing algorithms, antenna geometry, radio-frequency hardware, and the surrounding electronic environment all matter.

Nevertheless, the progression demonstrates a sustained effort to improve navigation resilience.

Russia is learning from the electronic warfare being used against it, redesigning systems, and feeding those improvements back into production.

This is the reality of modern warfare. Every successful defensive technology creates pressure for the opposing side to develop a countermeasure.

Every countermeasure creates another engineering challenge.

And the cycle continues.

In Ukraine, that cycle is moving extraordinarily fast.

Russia is building better weapons despite years of sanctions. But Ukraine’s investigation reveals something particularly important: those restrictions are creating real problems for the companies manufacturing them.

So why are we considering easing the pressure now?