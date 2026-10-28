There are certain things you expect a delivery company to do. Move packages, operate warehouses, deliver birthday presents, and occasionally lose something you ordered three weeks ago.

Shooting down enemy attack drones generally isn’t on that list.

But in Ukraine, that’s exactly what is happening.

On October 26, Viacheslav Klymov, co-owner of Nova Poshta’s parent company, revealed that Ukraine’s largest private delivery company has established its own air-defense capability. According to Klymov, the company has already successfully intercepted Russian Shahed attack drones.

He declined to reveal how many drones had been destroyed or provide details about the equipment involved. Still, consider what we’re talking about. A civilian logistics company, whose primary business is delivering packages, has found it necessary to participate in defending Ukrainian airspace.

If UPS or FedEx announced tomorrow that they were operating anti-drone defenses because a foreign military kept bombing their distribution centers, Americans would be absolutely stunned.

In Ukraine, it’s becoming another part of doing business.

The reasons behind it are considerably more disturbing than the headline itself.

Nova Poshta isn’t some small operation working out of a handful of warehouses. In 2025, the company delivered approximately 522 million parcels and shipments. By July 2026, it operated roughly 54,700 service points across Ukraine, including branches and parcel lockers.

That’s a massive logistics network operating in a country facing an almost constant threat of missile and drone attacks.

For ordinary Ukrainians, a functioning delivery network means the ability to purchase necessities, receive replacement equipment, operate small businesses, and remain connected with family members living elsewhere in the country.

Russia has repeatedly attacked that network.

On August 31, a Russian drone struck Nova Poshta’s automated sorting terminal in Odesa, destroying equipment the company said could not be repaired. Days later, on September 3, another Russian strike hit a company depot and branch in Dnipro, killing one employee and wounding five others.

A postal worker went to work that morning and never came home.

The company responded by activating backup logistics arrangements to minimize delivery delays.

There is something unsettling about a business having to explain how it will continue delivering parcels after its employees have been killed by Russian weapons.

The country that learned to defend itself

Nova Poshta’s air-defense capability isn’t an isolated development.

In November 2025, Ukraine launched a government-backed initiative allowing qualifying businesses to establish air-defense groups to protect facilities, workers, and critical infrastructure.

By October 14, 2026, nearly 100 companies had joined the program. Approximately 50 groups had been formed, with teams from six companies already conducting combat missions. Together, the participating groups had destroyed more than 60 aerial targets, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

These are not independently operating corporate armies. They function under Ukrainian Air Force command, using authorized equipment and receiving assigned targets through the military’s air-defense structure.

Their weapons include interceptor drones and automated heavy-machine-gun turrets.

It’s an interesting evolution in modern warfare, particularly when considering the economics of air defense.

Russia can manufacture and launch large numbers of relatively inexpensive attack drones. Ukraine, meanwhile, must defend an enormous geographic area filled with cities, power stations, factories, transportation networks, and logistics facilities.

Using expensive surface-to-air missiles against every incoming drone would quickly become financially and logistically unsustainable.

By adding locally operated defensive capabilities, Ukraine can distribute the burden across a wider network while preserving more sophisticated systems for threats requiring their capabilities. It’s a practical response to a problem Russia has deliberately made enormous.

But there’s also a human consequence to all of this.

Ukraine is becoming a country where workers at civilian businesses must concern themselves not only with their normal jobs, but with surviving attacks from a foreign military. Some companies are establishing their own emergency firefighting capabilities because waiting for public emergency responders may mean losing an entire facility.

Klymov said Nova Poshta employees already extinguish a significant share of fires caused by attacks themselves.

Think about what that means for a warehouse worker, an equipment technician, or a logistics manager. Their responsibility no longer ends with keeping packages moving. They must also prepare for the possibility that the building they’re working in could be attacked.

We should admire Ukrainian resilience without becoming comfortable with the circumstances that make it necessary.

What Russia still doesn’t understand

Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure have an obvious purpose beyond the immediate destruction.

Disrupt transportation. Damage businesses. Destroy power generation. Make daily life more difficult and expensive. Increase the pressure on civilians and their government.

The cumulative effects can be devastating even when individual strikes receive little international coverage.

A destroyed sorting center rarely attracts the same attention as a missile striking a residential building. Yet the loss of a logistics facility can disrupt businesses and communities far beyond the immediate blast radius.

Still, Nova Poshta continues expanding.

During the first six months of 2026, the company handled more than 254 million shipments, an increase of 11.5% over the corresponding period in 2025. It also opened thousands of additional service points, including hundreds in frontline areas.

Those figures don’t erase the destruction or the lives lost. They demonstrate the determination of Ukrainians to maintain an economy while defending their country.

For years, the international conversation about Ukraine has focused heavily on weapons deliveries, battlefield advances, territorial concessions, and diplomatic negotiations. Those subjects deserve attention.

However, there is another part of this war that deserves more recognition.

Ordinary Ukrainians are keeping their country functioning under conditions that would be almost unimaginable to most Americans or Europeans. They are opening businesses, repairing infrastructure, rebuilding warehouses, delivering packages, and returning to work after attacks.

Now, apparently, some of the people responsible for keeping those businesses running are also helping shoot down the weapons sent to destroy them.

I would much rather be writing about Ukrainian companies expanding their operations because the war has ended, their employees are safe, and their country’s economy is recovering in peace. Unfortunately, that’s not the country Russia has allowed Ukraine to live in.

For now, Ukrainians are doing what they’ve done since February 2022: adapting to circumstances no civilian population should have to accept.

Russia thought it could break Ukraine by attacking its ability to function.

Instead, it has helped create a country where even the delivery companies are learning to defend the skies.

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