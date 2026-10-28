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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
5h

Would Elon say the same about WW II German and Japanese troops? They were young.

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Alexa Murray's avatar
Alexa Murray
8hEdited

This is a good thing to know, and a bad thing to have to read (and far worse to experience). One thing is pretty obvious, though. V. Putin has decided to make an enemy that will cost him everything. And he will have deserved it.

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