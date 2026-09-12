I believe strongly that teaching matters.

Passing knowledge along to someone who needs it can have an impact far beyond the person sitting in front of you. Maybe someone learns because they picked up a new hobby. Maybe they want to better understand the technology shaping the world around them. Maybe that knowledge helps them become more capable or more secure. Maybe they take what they learned here and teach it to their kids, and one of those kids grows up to become an engineer, build aircraft, or start a technology company of their own.

You never really know where knowledge will go once you give it to someone.

That is a big part of why this publication exists.

A well-informed public is stronger, more capable, and much harder to mislead. People who understand technology can ask better questions, make better decisions, and are much harder to mislead about what that technology can or cannot do.

I don’t want Austere to simply tell you that a new drone or technology exists, or that a particular system showed up on a battlefield.

I want to help you understand it. And in some cases like this one, show you how it works and why it matters.

Next Up For Austere

To that end, one of our next video series will be a complete technical breakdown and build of an FPV drone. Similar in architecture to the FPV systems being used around the world today, but built purely for education, testing, and civilian use.

We’ll start with a brand-new aircraft completely disassembled on the table. See figure 2.

From there, we’ll go through every major component and explain what it does, why it is there, how it interacts with the other components, and how the entire collection of parts ultimately becomes a functioning aircraft.

The frame. Motors. ESC. Flight controller. Video system. Receiver. Batteries. Soldering. Wiring. Software. Setup. Everything.

Then we’ll build it together.

The series will walk through the assembly step by step, followed by configuration, testing, troubleshooting, and eventually the aircraft’s first flights.

The goal is not simply for you to watch me build a drone.

The goal is for you to understand enough by the end that you could look at one yourself and actually know what you are seeing, how it works, and where you would start if you wanted to build one of your own.

This is where paid subscribers make a very real difference.

Aircraft, components, tools, batteries, replacement parts, cameras, and test equipment all cost money. Paid subscriptions help fund the hardware that makes this kind of teaching possible.

In return, I want the people supporting Austere to feel like they are part of what we are building here.

At the end of each full build series, and the FPV drone is hopefully just the first of many, I plan to give paid subscribers an opportunity to win the aircraft we built together.

It is partly a thank-you, but it is also something I think fits the spirit of this publication.

You helped fund the hardware. That hardware helped us teach.

Then the finished aircraft goes back to someone in the community that made it possible.

That is what I want Austere to become.

Not just somewhere you come to consume information, but somewhere you leave knowing a little more than when you arrived.

When knowledge gets passed along, you never know what someone might build with it.

How You Can Help Make This Possible

If that is something you want to help build, I’d ask you to consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Your subscription helps fund the aircraft, components, tools, testing, and production that make projects like this possible. More importantly, it helps turn Austere into something more than a publication. It helps us build, test, teach, and share real knowledge together.

If you believe in passing knowledge forward and want to help make the first build series possible, upgrade to paid and come build it with us.

Your support is what puts the next aircraft on the table.