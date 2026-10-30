In 2014, Yana Zinkevych was 19 years old and preparing for medical school. She had grown up in Rivne, a city in western Ukraine, and was looking toward a future in medicine.

Then Russia invaded Crimea and ignited a war in eastern Ukraine.

While much of the world struggled to understand what was happening, Yana made a decision that would change thousands of lives. She abandoned her immediate plans for university and traveled east to help the wounded.

She had no medical degree, no years of clinical experience, and no established organization behind her. What she did have was a willingness to go where people were dying and do something about it.

Within months, the teenager would establish one of Ukraine’s most consequential volunteer medical organizations.

Its name was the Hospitallers.

A teenager on the front line

The early months of Russia’s war in Donbas were chaotic. Ukrainian forces were fighting to contain Russian-backed separatists and Russian military intervention, while volunteer formations helped fill gaps in the country’s defensive capabilities.

Medical evacuation was particularly difficult. Wounded soldiers often needed immediate treatment and transportation through areas exposed to artillery, gunfire, and rapidly shifting front lines.

Yana joined the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps and began learning battlefield medicine. She quickly recognized that treating individual casualties was not enough. Ukraine needed dedicated volunteers who could stabilize the wounded, evacuate them, and get them into hospitals before their injuries became fatal.

So she founded the Hospitallers in 2014.

The organization became a volunteer medical battalion, operating in some of the war’s most dangerous locations, including Ilovaisk, Pisky, Shyrokyne, Debaltseve, and the fighting around Donetsk Airport.

These were places where Ukrainian soldiers faced some of the fiercest combat of the conflict’s opening years.

Yana did not simply organize medical operations from a safe location. She personally participated in frontline evacuations, helping bring more than 200 wounded Ukrainian servicemen to safety.

Before she was old enough to legally buy a beer in the United States, she had already helped rescue more than 200 wounded soldiers from a war zone.

Every one of those evacuations represented a human being whose family might otherwise have received devastating news.

December 5, 2015

By late 2015, Yana had become a recognized figure among Ukraine’s volunteer fighters and medical personnel.

Then, on December 5, everything changed. The vehicle she was traveling in crashed on a road in eastern Ukraine. She suffered catastrophic injuries, including a fractured spine, broken ribs, and severe internal trauma.

She survived, but the spinal injury left her paralyzed in her lower body. She was 20 years old.

For someone who had spent the previous year moving through dangerous combat zones to reach wounded soldiers, the consequences were enormous. Her life would require extensive medical treatment, rehabilitation, and adjustments that few people her age could imagine.

Yana had no intention of abandoning the people she had committed herself to saving. She continued managing the Hospitallers during her recovery. The young woman who had built a battlefield medical organization was now directing its work from a wheelchair.

She also became a mother. In October 2016, she gave birth to her daughter, Bogdana, after a pregnancy complicated by the injuries she had sustained in the crash.

There is an extraordinary amount of courage in surviving a war. There is another kind in rebuilding your life afterward.

Yana somehow found the strength for both.

The Hospitallers became something much bigger

Over the following years, the organization Yana founded continued to grow.

It trained volunteer paramedics, developed medical evacuation capabilities, gathered equipment, and supported Ukrainian troops along the front.

In 2019, Yana was elected to Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, representing the European Solidarity party. She carried her experience with battlefield medicine into national politics, serving on the parliamentary committee responsible for health care.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, transforming an already brutal conflict into the largest European land war in generations.

Volunteer paramedics deployed to help evacuate soldiers and civilians from areas of intense fighting. Their responsibilities extended beyond frontline treatment to transporting casualties, organizing supplies, and training new personnel.

By June 2024, Yana reported that the Hospitallers had evacuated approximately 23,000 wounded people over the course of the war.

Twenty-three thousand.

Volunteers have been killed while performing medical duties, and countless others have worked under the constant threat of Russian attacks.

Even the people whose mission is to save lives must risk losing their own.

The people who keep Ukraine alive

When we discuss Ukraine’s defense, the conversation understandably turns toward weapons.

We talk about Patriot interceptors, HIMARS, FPV drones, long-range missiles, electronic warfare, and the extraordinary technological adaptations that have characterized this conflict.

Those systems are essential. They destroy enemy equipment, defend cities, and give Ukrainian forces a fighting chance against a much larger adversary.

But behind every successful defense is another battle that rarely receives the same attention. It begins when a soldier is wounded.

Somewhere, a medic must reach that person, control the bleeding, stabilize the injuries, and arrange transportation to a medical facility. Often, that means operating dangerously close to Russian artillery, drones, and small-arms fire.

The Hospitallers have spent more than a decade doing precisely that.

Their work is neither glamorous nor particularly visible to the outside world. A successful medical evacuation rarely produces the dramatic footage that accompanies a destroyed Russian armored column.

Instead, its result might be a Ukrainian soldier recovering in a hospital bed, a spouse receiving a telephone call, or a child getting to see a parent again.

It is difficult to imagine a more meaningful contribution to a country’s defense.

A life defined by what she refused to surrender

In 2023, TIME recognized Yana Zinkevych in its TIME100 Next list, highlighting her remarkable work and the continued expansion of the Hospitallers.

By then, the teenager who had gone east to help the wounded had become an internationally recognized humanitarian leader, military veteran, and Ukrainian parliamentarian.

She had survived a devastating injury, raised a daughter, and helped build an organization whose work has reached thousands of people.

Yet perhaps the most remarkable part of her story is that none of this was inevitable.

In 2014, she could have stayed home and pursued her education.

In 2015, after suffering injuries that permanently changed her life, she could have stepped away from the war.

And in the years that followed, she could have allowed others to carry on without her.

Nobody could reasonably have blamed her. Instead, she continued.

I have spent a considerable part of my life around military personnel, aircraft, and the people responsible for carrying out dangerous missions. There is a particular kind of respect reserved for those who remain committed to others when the personal cost becomes enormous.

Yana Zinkevych has earned that respect many times over.

Her story reminds us that defending a country is not only about defeating the enemy. It is also about ensuring that as many of your own people as possible survive to see what comes afterward.

Yana Zinkevych did not set out to become a national hero. She set out to save wounded Ukrainians. More than a decade later, she is still doing exactly that.

Somewhere in Ukraine today, there are families who still have their sons, daughters, husbands, wives, mothers, and fathers because she decided to act.

That is a legacy worth remembering.

Слава Україні. Героям слава.

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