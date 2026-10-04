Dmytro Kotsiubailo was 18 years old when his country changed.

He had grown up in western Ukraine, in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, and studied art for several years. That is where the callsign that would eventually become known across Ukraine came from: Da Vinci.

In late 2013 and early 2014, he went to Kyiv and participated in the Revolution of Dignity. When Russia seized Crimea and the war spread into eastern Ukraine, Kotsiubailo did not return to art school. He went to the front.

He was 18.

It is difficult to understand the rest of his story without remembering what the Ukrainian military looked like in 2014.

Ukraine was not the military power we think of today. Its armed forces had been neglected for years. Russia had already seized Crimea, Russian-backed forces were taking territory across the Donbas, and Ukraine suddenly needed soldiers faster than its existing military system could produce them.

Thousands of Ukrainians filled that gap through volunteer formations.

Kotsiubailo became one of them.

The Volunteer

Kotsiubailo joined the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps associated with Right Sector, one of several volunteer formations that emerged during the opening phase of the war.

That part of his biography shouldn’t be sanitized. Right Sector came from Ukraine’s nationalist political movement and became an easy centerpiece for years of Russian propaganda portraying the entire Ukrainian state as extremist.

But describing Kotsiubailo simply through that political label misses what actually happened over the following nine years.

He became a professional combat leader.

In 2014, Kotsiubailo fought in some of the defining battles of the early Donbas war, including around Pisky, Savur-Mohyla and Avdiivka. Ukrainian government records later listed his combat participation across Pisky, Savur-Mohyla, Maryinka, Avdiivka, Zaitseve and Shchastia.

At Pisky, he was seriously wounded. He was still a teenager. After rehabilitation, he returned to the front roughly three months later.

By 2016, at only 21 years old, Kotsiubailo was commanding the First Assault Company.

The unit eventually became known by the name of its commander: Da Vinci Wolves.

This is where he truly learned how to lead.

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Building the Wolves

The accounts from people who served under Kotsiubailo are remarkably consistent on one point. He prepared.

Years before February 2022, while much of the world still treated the fighting in eastern Ukraine as a frozen or manageable conflict, Kotsiubailo behaved as though a much larger war could eventually come.

Former soldiers described his positions as unusually well prepared. His troops were supplied not only with weapons but armor, helmets and the mundane equipment necessary to actually live and operate in combat positions.

One former fighter recalled Kotsiubailo’s basic philosophy:

“Da Vinci always said that you have to prepare for the worst.”

That sounds obvious now. It wasn’t obvious in 2016.

Ukraine spent the period between the first Russian invasion and the full-scale invasion doing something extraordinarily important: accumulating institutional combat experience.

Men like Kotsiubailo were accumulating it personally.

He learned artillery, learned assault operations, learned defensive warfare, and learned how Russian forces operated.

Most importantly, he learned how to take volunteers and turn them into an organized combat formation.

By February 2022, Da Vinci was only 26 years old.

He had already been fighting Russia for nearly eight years.

The War They Had Been Preparing For

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Kotsiubailo’s unit did not have to learn what war looked like.

They were already at war.

The Da Vinci Wolves initially operated in eastern Ukraine before elements were moved to other threatened sectors. Kotsiubailo later described operating near Kyiv, where his artillery experience was used against Russian forces advancing toward the capital. His unit subsequently fought across several fronts and participated in operations connected to Ukraine’s Kharkiv counteroffensive.

This was the peculiar advantage Ukraine possessed in 2022 that Russia badly underestimated.

Russia entered the invasion with the larger military.

Ukraine entered it with thousands of people who had spent eight years learning how to fight Russia.

Da Vinci was one of the clearest examples. By then he was no longer simply the teenager who had volunteered in 2014.

Ukraine had already formally recognized what he had become.

On December 1, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Kotsiubailo with the Order of the Gold Star and the title Hero of Ukraine, the country’s highest honor.

He became the first volunteer fighter to receive the title while still alive.

He was 18 when he entered the war. He was commanding an assault company at 21. He became a Hero of Ukraine at 26.

The largest war Europe had seen in generations hadn’t even started yet.

A Commander, Not a Mascot

There is a danger when writing about people like Da Vinci that the biography turns into mythology.

Ukraine has plenty of propaganda. Russia certainly does too.

The more interesting evidence of Kotsiubailo’s character comes from the people who actually fought with him.

They repeatedly described a commander who went forward with his troops rather than directing them from safety.

A former soldier who fought with the Wolves told the Kyiv Independent that Kotsiubailo would not send inadequately prepared soldiers forward and did not remain behind while others carried out the fighting.

That earned loyalty, it also carried an obvious cost.

Commanders are valuable precisely because they are not interchangeable with the soldiers they lead. Modern militaries generally try to prevent senior leaders from exposing themselves unnecessarily.

Da Vinci never completely adopted that separation. Even as his responsibilities grew, he remained close to the fighting. It was part of what made his soldiers follow him.

It was also eventually part of what killed him.

Bakhmut

By early 2023, Kotsiubailo commanded the 1st Separate Mechanized Battalion “Da Vinci Wolves” within Ukraine’s 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The unit was fighting around Bakhmut.

By then Bakhmut had become one of the most violent sections of the entire war. Russian forces, particularly Wagner formations, were pouring enormous numbers of men and ammunition into the effort to take the city.

Ukraine was determined to make them pay for it.

On March 7, 2023, Russian fire struck near Kotsiubailo’s position.

He was mortally wounded.

Dmytro “Da Vinci” Kotsiubailo was dead at 27 years old. President Zelenskyy announced his death that evening.

He called him a “man-symbol” and “man of courage.”

Three days later, thousands gathered in Kyiv to say goodbye.

The funeral brought together an unusual cross-section of Ukrainian society: soldiers, civilians, senior military commanders, politicians and foreign leaders. President Zelenskyy attended. So did Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who happened to be visiting Kyiv.

Kotsiubailo was buried at Askold’s Grave, one of Kyiv’s historic burial sites.

He was posthumously awarded Ukraine’s Cross of Military Merit.

What Da Vinci Left Behind

There is one detail about Kotsiubailo’s life that I keep coming back to.

He died at 27. Not because 27 is unusually young for a soldier to die in war. Unfortunately, it isn’t.

Its because he had already been fighting for nine years.

Virtually his entire adult life had been spent at war.

The 18-year-old who went from the Maidan to the Donbas in 2014 had lived long enough to watch the improvised volunteer movement he joined become part of an increasingly professional Ukrainian military capable of stopping the largest invasion force Russia had assembled since the Soviet era.

He helped build a unit that continued fighting after his death.

The Da Vinci Wolves did not disappear with Da Vinci. They evolved, reorganized and continued combat operations under new leadership. The name remained.

A good fighter can win a firefight. A good commander can build something that keeps fighting without him. Dmytro Kotsiubailo did both.

Shortly before his death, he gave an interview in which he was asked about Ukraine’s ability to operate increasingly sophisticated Western weapons.

His answer was characteristically centered on the people using them:

“Weapons are good, but everything depends on people.”

Da Vinci understood something that remains true three years after his death.

Ukraine’s technological transformation matters. Its drones matter. Its Western weapons matter. Its growing defense industry matters.

But none of those things fight wars independently.

People do.

In 2014, an 18-year-old art student decided he was going to become one of them.

He never stopped.

Dmytro Kotsiubailo. “Da Vinci.”

1995–2023.

Heroyam Slava. 🇺🇦

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