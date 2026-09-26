There is a practical reason company commanders are not supposed to unnecessarily expose themselves on the modern battlefield. Their job is larger than pulling a trigger or carrying a wounded soldier. They are responsible for coordinating people, movement, communications, fires, logistics, and decisions that can affect more than a hundred troops at a time. Losing one can disrupt an entire formation.

On August 15, 2026, Junior Lieutenant Vladyslav Polskyi ignored that logic for a very specific reason: two of his soldiers were badly wounded, stranded in an area under Russian drone surveillance, and the unmanned vehicle sent to evacuate them had been disabled.

So he got into a pickup truck and went after them himself.

Nine days later, the 29-year-old former science teacher stood in Kyiv and received Ukraine’s highest state distinction, the title Hero of Ukraine.

His call sign is “Teacher.”

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Two Wounded Men in the Kill Zone

The mission unfolded in the Kharkiv region, in the area north of Kharkiv near Derhachi and Kozacha Lopan. Two Ukrainian soldiers had completed a combat mission when Russian drones attacked them, seriously wounding both men.

Evacuating casualties in this part of the battlefield has become increasingly difficult. Roads, tree lines, fields, and approach routes can be watched by reconnaissance drones for long periods of time, while FPV strike drones are able to attack vehicles or personnel shortly after they are detected. A route that looks empty can still be under observation, and burned vehicles along those roads are often evidence of earlier attempts to move through them.

Ukraine has increasingly tried to reduce that exposure by using unmanned ground vehicles for logistics and casualty evacuation.

That was the first option used here.

A Ukrainian UGV was sent forward to collect the two wounded soldiers. The vehicle reached them, but a Russian FPV drone struck the system and damaged its Starlink terminal, breaking the link between the vehicle and its operator. The evacuation platform was now immobilized inside the same area the soldiers were trying to escape.

One of the wounded men managed to crawl away from the vehicle and conceal himself in vegetation. The other was too badly hurt to move and remained exposed.

Polskyi later said another Russian FPV arrived soon afterward and crashed roughly ten meters away. It failed to hit them, but it made the situation clear. The area was still being watched, and the next drone might not miss.

The unmanned evacuation had failed. The men were still alive, but there was no longer a working vehicle available to bring them back.

Fifteen Kilometers Away

Polskyi was watching the situation unfold from a command position roughly 15 kilometers away.

Before the war, he had been a science teacher. He joined the Ukrainian military in 2023 and eventually became an assault company commander in the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2. His company numbered roughly 120 soldiers, according to his later interview with Reuters.

A commander is not normally the person you send into a drone-saturated casualty collection point. Losing him could affect far more people than those already wounded. The route itself was dangerous, with mines, destroyed vehicles, and Russian drones operating overhead. The ground robot sent only minutes earlier had already been hit.

Polskyi nevertheless climbed into a gray pickup truck and drove toward the wounded men.

He did not wait for another robotic system to be prepared, nor did he send another group of soldiers into the same area. He went himself.

Surveillance footage later obtained shows the pickup moving quickly along a gravel road before turning and reversing toward the disabled UGV. At another command position, a 22-year-old Ukrainian drone-platoon leader using the call sign “Malyi” watched the rescue on his screens.

The risks were obvious. The pickup could hit a mine. An FPV could appear over the road. Russian reconnaissance could track the truck long enough to guide another drone toward it. Polskyi continued driving.

The Rescue

When he reached the soldiers, one had suffered a severe wound to his leg. The second had managed to move into some concealment nearby.

Polskyi loaded both men into the pickup and immediately began driving back toward Ukrainian positions. Russian drones were still being detected in the area, and the same network of unmanned systems that had wounded the soldiers and disabled the evacuation vehicle was now searching for the truck carrying them out.

The rescue worked.

Both wounded soldiers survived the evacuation. Polskyi later explained his decision in much simpler terms than the tactical circumstances surrounding it. He understood that commanders are generally not supposed to expose themselves this way and acknowledged that his unit depended on him, but he also said that if he had been lying wounded in the same position, he would have wanted someone to come and get him.

That reasoning says quite a bit about the kind of leadership involved here. He did not describe the mission as a grand act of heroism. He saw two soldiers who could not get themselves off the battlefield and decided that leaving them there was not acceptable.

A Battlefield Built Around Drones

Polskyi’s rescue is also a useful example of what casualty evacuation increasingly looks like in Ukraine.

Almost every stage of the incident involved unmanned systems. Russian drones wounded the soldiers. Ukraine responded with an unmanned ground vehicle. A Russian FPV disabled that vehicle by damaging its communications. Ukrainian surveillance drones helped commanders maintain awareness of what was happening on the ground, while Russian drones continued searching for targets during the evacuation.

Unmanned systems can reduce exposure, move supplies, recover casualties, conduct reconnaissance, and attack targets that would once have required soldiers or crewed vehicles to approach directly. They can save lives, but they do not remove friction from combat. Communications fail. Vehicles get stuck. Electronics are damaged. Drones are jammed or destroyed. A system that works as intended for most of a mission can become useless within seconds.

That is what happened here. The robotic evacuation platform performed the dangerous first part of the mission and reached the wounded men, but once its communications were lost, the problem became human again.

Someone still had to bring them home.

Hero of Ukraine

Four days after the rescue, on August 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 738/2026 awarding Junior Lieutenant Vladyslav Polskyi the title Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star.

He formally received the award on August 24 during Ukraine’s Independence Day ceremony in Kyiv.

The contrast between the ceremony and the rescue footage is striking. In one, Polskyi is standing in Kyiv receiving his country’s highest distinction. In the other, he is driving an ordinary gray pickup through an area filled with mines, destroyed vehicles, and Russian drones because two members of his unit are still alive and need to be evacuated.

Before the war, he taught science. By 2026, he was commanding an assault company in one of the most technologically saturated wars ever fought.

On August 15, two wounded Ukrainian soldiers were stranded inside that battlefield after their robotic evacuation vehicle was disabled.

Their commander went and got them.

Vladyslav “Teacher” Polskyi is a Hero of Ukraine.

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