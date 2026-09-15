There are many ways to become a hero in war.

Some people become known for the battles they fought, the aircraft they flew, the positions they defended, or the lives they saved under fire.

Oleksii Yukov became known for something very different.

He went looking for the people who never came home.

For more than two decades, Yukov searched forests, fields, ruined villages, former battlefields and eventually the active front lines of Ukraine for the remains of soldiers and civilians lost to war. After Russia’s war against Ukraine began in 2014, that work became something far more immediate. Instead of recovering soldiers killed generations earlier, he was now searching for Ukrainians who had been alive only days or weeks before.

By the time he died this August, thousands of families had been given something because of his work that war often takes away: the ability to bring someone they loved home.

It Started When He Was a Child

Yukov grew up in Sloviansk in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

His relationship with the dead began long before the current war.

He recalled being around 12 or 13 years old when he encountered human remains in the forests around Sloviansk, soldiers from World War II whose bones still lay scattered decades after the fighting had ended.

The experience stayed with him.

While most children would have understandably wanted to get as far away from something like that as possible, Yukov went in the opposite direction. He began searching for the forgotten dead and helping recover their remains.

It became a calling that would consume more than 25 years of his life.

For years, those searches dealt primarily with the remnants of wars from another generation. Then war came to his own city.

In 2014, Sloviansk became one of the first major battlegrounds of Russia’s war in eastern Ukraine. Yukov and other searchers began recovering the bodies of soldiers killed in the new fighting.

During those early years of the war, Yukov worked with the Black Tulip humanitarian project and later founded Platsdarm, a volunteer search-and-recovery organization focused heavily on the battlefields of Donetsk.

The work was brutally straightforward. When fighting moved on and bodies remained behind, Yukov and his team went looking for them.

The Dead Were Still Someone’s Family

There is something about Yukov’s story that I think deserves particular attention. He recovered Russians too.

That did not mean he saw the two sides of this war as morally equivalent. Yukov was Ukrainian, worked alongside Ukraine’s military and spent years recovering the men and women who died defending his country.

But once someone was dead, his thinking changed.

Russian bodies were documented and recovered rather than simply abandoned. Some could eventually be exchanged for fallen Ukrainian servicemembers being held by the Russian side.

More importantly, Yukov believed that death itself created a responsibility.

In a 2024 interview, he explained his philosophy very simply:

“The dead are on my side.”

He believed somebody had to stand up for people who could no longer stand up for themselves.

That philosophy led Yukov into places most people were desperately trying to leave.

Platsdarm’s teams worked in mined fields, destroyed villages, forests and former positions, sometimes only a few hundred meters from Russian forces. They searched for identification, documents, equipment and personal possessions that could help determine who the person had been. Then they brought them back.

By May 2024, Platsdarm had already recovered more than 1,500 bodies from the front. Later reporting put the organization’s total at roughly 3,500 recovered dead over the course of its work.

Every one of those recoveries potentially represented a mother, father, wife, husband, child or friend who had been waiting for news.

Someone whose phone had stopped ringing.

Someone listed as missing.

Someone whose family did not know whether to keep hoping or begin grieving.

As he once explained, the work wasn’t really about rescuing the dead.

It was about the living who were still waiting for them.

He Had Already Nearly Died Doing It

The battlefield had warned him before.

In 2022, Yukov was badly injured in a mine explosion. He suffered serious injuries to his legs and lost an eye.

He survived.

Then he went back.

Nobody would have questioned him if he had stopped. He had already spent decades doing the work. He had already risked his life repeatedly. He had already suffered life-changing injuries because of it.

Instead, after recovering, Yukov returned to the same mined fields, forests and ruined positions that had nearly killed him.

His Final Mission

On August 5, 2026, Oleksii Yukov went out on another recovery mission near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

His team was searching for the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen near the village of Shandryholove. While returning from the mission, their vehicle struck a mine.

Oleksii Yukov was killed. He was 40 years old.

Three days later, thousands gathered in Kyiv to say goodbye.

His coffin was carried through the capital. At Maidan, Ukrainians dropped to their knees as he passed.

The man who had spent much of his life making sure other people’s sons, husbands, fathers and brothers could receive a proper farewell was finally receiving his own.

On August 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Oleksii Yukov the title Hero of Ukraine, citing his civil courage, his contribution to preserving the memory of Ukraine’s fallen defenders and his selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

Bringing Them Home

War naturally draws our attention toward destruction.

We talk about weapons, offensives, drones, missiles, destroyed vehicles and territory gained or lost.

However, behind every news headline of an attack, a vicotry, or a defeat, are human beings.

Some of them disappear into those fields. Somewhere behind them is usually a family waiting for the knock on the door, the phone call, or simply some kind of answer.

Oleksii Yukov spent his life giving people that answer.

Sometimes the answer was devastating, but it was an answer.

Someone who sacrificed their life defending Ukraine would not simply disappear into a forest or an abandoned trench and become another missing person in another war.

That was the promise Yukov seemed to make again and again when he walked into places filled with mines, unexploded ordnance, artillery and drones.

I will find you. I will bring you home.

Oleksii Yukov spent more than 25 years keeping that promise for other people.

On August 5, 2026, he gave his life doing it.

Heroyam Slava 🇺🇦