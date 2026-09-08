Most of what I write here is about machines.

Drones. Missiles. Aircraft. Electronic warfare. Production lines. The technology changing the battlefield in Ukraine.

But machines aren’t the reason Ukraine is still standing.

People are.

And every once in a while, I think we need to remember that.

Iryna Tsybukh was 25 years old. Her callsign was Cheka.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, she worked in Ukrainian media. She was involved in the reform of Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne, worked as a media trainer, and participated in educational programs teaching critical thinking and media literacy to children.

Some of that work took her into remote communities in Donetsk and Luhansk.

This wasn’t a part of Ukraine she discovered after February 2022.

She had been going east for years.

Iryna first traveled toward the front after Russia’s initial invasion in 2014, initially as a volunteer. She later trained in tactical medicine and began serving rotations with the Hospitallers, the Ukrainian volunteer medical battalion that has been evacuating wounded soldiers from the front since the beginning of the war. Her first formal Hospitallers rotation was in Marinka in 2020.

By early 2022, however, most of her life was still civilian.

The way that civilian life ended says a lot about the speed with which this war changed Ukraine.

On February 22 and 23, 2022, Iryna was in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk presenting a documentary about children living in remote communities in Donetsk and Luhansk.

The next presentation was scheduled for February 24 in Sievierodonetsk.

It never happened.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion that morning. Communities Iryna had been working in were suddenly under attack or occupation.

Instead of continuing the project, she went to the Hospitallers’ base.

She later explained that she knew there were going to be large numbers of wounded and that the tactical medicine skills the Hospitallers possessed were desperately needed.

So she went back to war.

This time, it wasn’t an occasional rotation.

Iryna eventually became the senior member of the Hospitallers’ fifth medical crew.

She wasn’t simply riding along in an ambulance.

A frontline evacuation crew has to find wounded soldiers, reach them, stabilize them enough to survive transport, and move them toward higher levels of medical care while operating in an environment where artillery, mines, missiles and eventually drones threaten the rescuers just as much as the people they are trying to save.

Iryna had not started her life expecting to become an expert in any of this.

She talked openly about how little she understood about tactical medicine when she first became involved.

Initially, she thought knowing how to apply a tourniquet meant she could be useful. Training with the Hospitallers quickly showed her how much more there was to learn.

So she learned, and eventually she was leading an evacuation crew herself.

There is something important in that progression.

Ukraine’s military resistance hasn’t been built entirely from career soldiers.

It has also been built from engineers, teachers, journalists, mechanics, programmers, farmers and thousands of other civilians who learned skills they never expected to need.

Iryna was one of them.

Except by 2023, the journalist and media trainer had spent so much time at war that the distinction between her civilian and military lives was increasingly difficult to make.

In November 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded her Ukraine’s Order of Merit, Third Class, for her service.

She continued going back to the front, working in an environment like that inevitably forces people to think about their own mortality.

Iryna did too.

While serving in the Donetsk region in 2023, she wrote a letter to her brother with instructions that it should be published if she was killed.

One line from it has stayed with me:

“If a new day comes, it must be lived.”

She also wrote:

“To have the strength to be a free person, one must be brave.”

There is a tendency when telling stories like this to turn people into symbols.

I don’t want to do that with Iryna.

She wasn’t born a combat medic. She wasn’t someone who spent her entire life preparing for war.

She worked in journalism. She taught children. She worked on documentaries. She cared about media literacy and how Ukrainians remembered their own history.

Then her country needed something different from her. So she learned tactical medicine.

She joined an evacuation crew, then she led one.

For more than two years after the full-scale invasion, she repeatedly went back to the front.

On May 29, 2024, during a rotation in the Kharkiv region, Iryna Tsybukh was killed.

She would have turned 26 three days later.

Because she had already considered the possibility of her death, Iryna had also left instructions for her funeral.

She didn’t want everyone dressed in black.

She asked people to wear vyshyvankas, traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts.

She wanted Ukrainian songs sung.

Instead of spending money on flowers, she asked people to donate to the Hospitallers.

Her friends even distributed printed lyrics at the memorial so the crowd could sing the songs she had chosen.

Nearly a thousand people came to Kyiv to say goodbye.

They gathered at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery and followed the procession toward Independence Square.

As her coffin moved through Kyiv, people stopped along the street. Some knelt. Children knelt with them. Men removed their hats.

Her coffin, covered by the Ukrainian flag, was placed in Independence Square while people continued coming forward for hours.

From thousands of miles away, wars eventually become maps.

A village changes color. A front line moves five kilometers. An offensive gains or loses momentum.

We talk about artillery production, drone kill ratios, ammunition shortages, air defenses and whether another weapons package will arrive.

Of course those things matter, I write about them constantly.

But underneath every arrow on every map are people.

Somebody’s son is inside that trench.

Somebody’s daughter is driving that casualty evacuation vehicle.

Somebody’s father is operating that drone.

Somebody’s mother is waiting for a phone call.

The scale of the war can make that easy to forget.

I think that’s one reason stories like Iryna’s matter. She also understood something about war that extends beyond winning battles.

Countries have to remember who fought them.

Before her death, Iryna had been working on a project called Minute of Honor, focused on how Ukraine remembers both fallen defenders and those still serving.

The idea was to make remembrance personal.

Not simply another statistic announcing that somebody had died, but a name, a face and a life that existed before the war.

After her death, that work didn’t disappear.

Suspilne later created an annual Iryna Tsybukh Young Journalists’ Support Programme, helping young Ukrainian journalists work on subjects including war, memory, public trust, fact-checking and disinformation.

The program began on June 1, her birthday. It is still operating in 2026.

On February 26, 2025, President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Iryna Tsybukh the title Hero of Ukraine, an extraordinary distinction.

But I don’t think the medal is the most interesting part of her story. It’s the path that came before it.

A young woman working on educational programs in eastern Ukraine became a volunteer. The volunteer learned tactical medicine. The medic became an evacuation crew leader.

And when Russia expanded the war, she repeatedly returned to the places where she knew her skills were needed. She eventually paid for that decision with her life.

There are thousands of stories like hers scattered across Ukraine.

We spend a lot of time counting what Ukraine needs to continue fighting.

But there is another resource Ukraine has been consuming for more than four years that cannot simply be manufactured or replaced.

People.

Iryna Tsybukh was one of them.

Journalist.

Educator.

Combat medic.

Crew leader.

Hero of Ukraine.

Her name was Iryna Tsybukh.

Her callsign was Cheka.

She was 25 years old.

Remember her.

Heroiam slava.