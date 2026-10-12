It’s been a little while since I’ve provided a proper update on Austere Aerospace Inc., and quite a bit has changed behind the scenes. The mission hasn’t changed, but the path to getting there continues to evolve.

When I started Austere, the idea was relatively straightforward: develop affordable, modular, long-endurance unmanned aircraft capable of operating in austere environments with minimal logistical support. That remains the foundation of everything I’m working toward. However, the battlefield continues to evolve, and with it, so do the requirements coming from the people these systems are ultimately intended to support.

The original airframe and system architecture are still largely intact, but the expectations surrounding modular payloads, connectivity, and operational capabilities continue to grow. That’s a good thing in the long run, but it creates an interesting challenge for a small company trying to establish its first flying baseline. Every new requirement adds another consideration to the design, and at some point, you have to stop modifying the concept long enough to actually build and test something.

That brings me to the second challenge: funding.

There are still several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) opportunities and standing Other Transaction Authority (OTA) solicitations that align with what Austere is developing. The difficulty is that many of the opportunities I’m finding increasingly favor, or outright require, a functioning prototype before an award is considered.

I understand the reasoning. The government wants to reduce technical risk and invest in systems that have already demonstrated some level of maturity. However, it does create a substantial hurdle for early-stage companies trying to develop something genuinely new.

When I first started Austere, the Air Force had Phase I open-topic opportunities that offered a different pathway. You could submit a technically sound concept supported by a white paper, validated calculations, and a credible development plan. If selected, the Phase I award provided funding and approximately 90 days to demonstrate feasibility and meet the proposed deliverables. From there, successful projects could compete for Phase II, where substantially more meaningful development funding became available.

That was an attractive pathway for a company starting with little more than a solid idea, engineering work, and a willingness to build it.

Those opportunities haven’t necessarily disappeared, but from what I’m seeing, the emphasis has shifted toward demonstrated capability and greater technical maturity earlier in the process. In other words, it’s becoming increasingly important to have something that flies before asking for the funding to develop something that flies.

Fair enough. That changes my approach.

From Airframe Development to Systems Integration

I’ve spent a significant amount of time developing and evaluating airframe concepts, propulsion configurations, manufacturing approaches, and the performance thresholds I want Austere’s aircraft to achieve. That work hasn’t gone anywhere, and the ultimate goal remains an airframe designed and manufactured by Austere.

But I’ve come to a fairly simple conclusion: If I need a flying prototype to validate the systems, why spend additional time developing an entirely new airframe before I’ve tested those systems in flight?

Instead, I’ve narrowed my initial test platform down to a handful of existing airframe designs that can be manufactured with a 3D printer and adapted to accommodate the systems I’m developing.

This gives me a much more practical starting point. Rather than trying to solve every airframe, avionics, communications, payload, and manufacturing problem simultaneously, I can begin integrating systems into a known configuration and start collecting actual flight data.

I want to know what works, what doesn’t, which components need further evaluation, and where the largest performance limitations exist. More importantly, I want to understand how the complete system performs in the air rather than relying exclusively on calculations and simulations.

That testing will inform the eventual Austere airframe, particularly when it comes to endurance, payload capacity, maintainability, and the flight characteristics necessary to achieve the performance thresholds I’ve established.

It’s not abandoning the original design. It’s establishing a flying laboratory to make the eventual design better.

Building for the Warfighter

One thing I want to make clear is that I’m not building Austere simply for the sake of becoming another defense contractor.

I’m building these systems for the warfighter.

And based on the lessons coming out of Ukraine and other increasingly contested operating environments, I believe there are several capabilities that need to be addressed together.

Aircraft need greater endurance without dramatically increasing their logistical footprint. They need useful targeting and surveillance capabilities, with modular payloads that can be changed without extensive maintenance or specialized equipment. They need to communicate and exchange information with other systems, including aircraft and ground assets that weren’t manufactured by the same company.

They also need to remain useful in environments where electronic warfare is a constant threat, rather than an occasional complication. Resilience to interference, degraded navigation, and disrupted communications cannot simply be afterthoughts.

And they need to operate without a runway.

Perhaps just as importantly, they need to be affordable, relatively straightforward to manufacture, and simple enough to maintain that they can be fielded in meaningful quantities.

A tremendously capable aircraft that costs too much to lose, requires specialized infrastructure, or takes months to replace doesn’t necessarily solve the problems I’m interested in solving.

The challenge is bringing all of those capabilities together into a platform that remains practical to build, deploy, operate, and sustain.

That’s a much more difficult problem than simply designing an aircraft that can fly for a few hours. But it’s also the problem that makes Austere worth pursuing.

What Comes Next

With that in mind, the next phase of development is going to focus heavily on physical prototyping, systems integration, and flight testing.

I’ve narrowed the initial test airframe selection down to a few options, and the immediate priority is getting a reliable platform into the air. Once that’s accomplished, I can begin introducing the systems and evaluating them individually before bringing everything together.

Soon, the 3D printer comes in. Then the components, followed by assembly, integration, and testing.

I fully expect things to break. I expect certain assumptions to be proven wrong, and I expect the final configuration to look different from what I’ve been drawing up over the last several months. That’s the entire point of prototyping.

The objective isn’t to make the first aircraft perfect. It’s to establish a functional baseline, gather real performance data, and begin working toward the endurance, capability, and manufacturing targets that will eventually define Austere’s products.

There is still a considerable amount of work ahead, particularly when it comes to funding, but I’m increasingly convinced that demonstrating a functioning system is the most practical way to move the company forward.

I started Austere because I believed there was room for a different approach to unmanned aviation: one that prioritizes the people using the equipment, the conditions they’re operating in, and the realities of sustaining aircraft in a contested environment.

That hasn’t changed.

The next milestone is no longer another design revision. It’s getting something off the ground.

And I’m looking forward to sharing that process with you.

If you believe in what I’m building and want to play a part in Austere Aerospace Inc.’s future, please consider becoming a Founding Member of Austere Aerospace & Defense.

Your support helps fund the tools, materials, components, and testing necessary to move these ideas from the drawing board into the air. Every contribution brings Austere one step closer to building something that can make a meaningful difference for the people on the battlefield.

This company is still in its earliest stages, but the mission is clear, and I’d be grateful to have you along for the journey.

Let’s build something worth fighting for.