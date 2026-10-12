Austere Aerospace & Defense

Austere Aerospace & Defense

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Robert N Abernethy's avatar
Robert N Abernethy
Oct 15

OK, Eric. Same comment, $$$,

My subscriptions to the original 3 take all I can afford. I have hit the free button on this site.

And

I read your stuff every day.

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