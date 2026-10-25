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Ukraine Is Being Bombed While Washington Holds the Interceptors
Four Ukrainians killed. Thousands of Russian weapons launched in a single week. And air-defense missiles that could help protect Ukrainian cities are…
Oct 25
•
Eric Secord
27
2
9
Russia Isn’t Just Fighting Ukraine. It’s Trying to Influence Who Runs America.
New intelligence disclosures suggest Moscow is targeting American political candidates who support Ukraine. With the midterms approaching, the Kremlin…
Oct 23
•
Eric Secord
36
1
14
Politics. Ukraine. Mid-terms. War Crimes. In today's live we touch on it all.
A recording from Eric Secord's live video
Oct 22
•
Eric Secord
13
5
6
10:14
Washington Talks “Peace”. Russia Keeps Bombing Ukraine.
Putin agrees to new negotiations, Trump pushes Kyiv to compromise, and questions grow over whether American policy is helping end the war, or making…
Oct 21
•
Eric Secord
18
9
4
Russia Is Building Better Weapons With American Technology. And We’re Easing the Pressure?
Ukraine just exposed the foreign electronics helping Russian drones and missiles defeat EW. What investigators found should concern anyone who believes…
Oct 20
•
Eric Secord
24
2
7
This Week w/ Austere
A recording from Eric Secord's live video
Oct 19
•
Eric Secord
14
5
3
34:03
Ukraine and Canada Join Forces to Bring Battle-Tested Ground Robots to NATO
Ukraine’s TENCORE is partnering with Canada’s Dominion Dynamics to manufacture the TerMIT unmanned ground vehicle outside Ukraine. But this isn’t simply…
Oct 17
•
Eric Secord
50
16
The Prototype Trap: Why a Great Drone Doesn’t Necessarily Make a Good Weapon System
The defense industry is full of promising prototypes. But the distance between a successful flight demonstration and a dependable, combat-ready aircraft…
Oct 16
•
Eric Secord
13
1
2
Starshield Disruption Exposes a Dangerous Vulnerability in Ukraine’s War Effort
Ukraine’s sudden loss of critical satellite communications is more than a technical setback. It raises serious questions about political leverage, and…
Oct 15
•
Eric Secord
33
12
12
Ukraine Is Winning the Drone Innovation War. China Still Controls the Supply Chain.
Ukraine is producing unmanned systems at a scale Western militaries are struggling to match. But behind the airframes and software sits a supply chain…
Oct 14
•
Eric Secord
21
1
9
Austere Aerospace Inc. An Update on Development, Funding, and What Comes Next
It’s been a little while since I’ve provided a proper update on Austere Aerospace Inc., and quite a bit has changed behind the scenes.
Oct 12
•
Eric Secord
16
2
2
The Valkyrie: Rethinking the Combat Aircraft for a War of Attrition
Airbus and Kratos have taken another step toward a new class of combat aircraft.
Oct 12
•
Eric Secord
17
3
5
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