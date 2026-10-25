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Ukraine Is Being Bombed While Washington Holds the Interceptors
Four Ukrainians killed. Thousands of Russian weapons launched in a single week. And air-defense missiles that could help protect Ukrainian cities are…
  Eric Secord
Russia Isn’t Just Fighting Ukraine. It’s Trying to Influence Who Runs America.
New intelligence disclosures suggest Moscow is targeting American political candidates who support Ukraine. With the midterms approaching, the Kremlin…
  Eric Secord
Politics. Ukraine. Mid-terms. War Crimes. In today's live we touch on it all.
A recording from Eric Secord's live video
  Eric Secord
10:14
Washington Talks “Peace”. Russia Keeps Bombing Ukraine.
Putin agrees to new negotiations, Trump pushes Kyiv to compromise, and questions grow over whether American policy is helping end the war, or making…
  Eric Secord
Russia Is Building Better Weapons With American Technology. And We’re Easing the Pressure?
Ukraine just exposed the foreign electronics helping Russian drones and missiles defeat EW. What investigators found should concern anyone who believes…
  Eric Secord
This Week w/ Austere
A recording from Eric Secord's live video
  Eric Secord
34:03
Ukraine and Canada Join Forces to Bring Battle-Tested Ground Robots to NATO
Ukraine’s TENCORE is partnering with Canada’s Dominion Dynamics to manufacture the TerMIT unmanned ground vehicle outside Ukraine. But this isn’t simply…
  Eric Secord
The Prototype Trap: Why a Great Drone Doesn’t Necessarily Make a Good Weapon System
The defense industry is full of promising prototypes. But the distance between a successful flight demonstration and a dependable, combat-ready aircraft…
  Eric Secord
Starshield Disruption Exposes a Dangerous Vulnerability in Ukraine’s War Effort
Ukraine’s sudden loss of critical satellite communications is more than a technical setback. It raises serious questions about political leverage, and…
  Eric Secord
Ukraine Is Winning the Drone Innovation War. China Still Controls the Supply Chain.
Ukraine is producing unmanned systems at a scale Western militaries are struggling to match. But behind the airframes and software sits a supply chain…
  Eric Secord
Austere Aerospace Inc. An Update on Development, Funding, and What Comes Next
It’s been a little while since I’ve provided a proper update on Austere Aerospace Inc., and quite a bit has changed behind the scenes.
  Eric Secord
The Valkyrie: Rethinking the Combat Aircraft for a War of Attrition
Airbus and Kratos have taken another step toward a new class of combat aircraft.
  Eric Secord
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