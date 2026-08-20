About Austere Aerospace & Defense

Modern warfare, defense technology, and national security, reported and analyzed beyond the headline.

Austere Aerospace & Defense is an independent publication focused on the changing character of warfare and the technologies reshaping the battlefield.

We cover unmanned systems, military aviation, persistent ISR, electronic warfare, autonomy, weapons development, defense industry developments, and the operational realities of modern conflict.

But the goal is not simply to report what happened.

It is to understand how it happened, why it matters, and what it tells us about the wars that may come next.

That means looking beyond press releases and specifications. When a new drone appears on the battlefield, we want to understand how it works. When Ukraine conducts a long-range strike, we want to examine the weapon, target, distance, defenses, and operational implications. When a government announces a new weapons program or defense initiative, we want to understand what that decision could actually mean once it reaches the field.

The best defense analysis should leave you understanding more than when you arrived.

Why Austere?

Modern military technology is becoming extraordinarily sophisticated. But sophistication does not always equal capability.

The systems that often matter most are the ones that are affordable, deployable, resilient, persistent, repairable, and designed around the people who actually have to use them.

Modern warfare is increasingly demonstrating the value of systems that can operate despite electronic warfare, disrupted communications, limited logistics, contested airspace, damaged infrastructure, and imperfect information.

Austere explores that intersection between technology and operational reality.

Our analysis draws on experience across military aviation, special operations aviation, aerospace, aircraft maintenance, manufacturing, quality systems, and program management.

Those experiences shape the questions we ask.

Not simply:

What can this system do?

But:

Can it be deployed? Can it survive? Can it be maintained? Can it scale? And does it actually solve the problem the operator has?

That is where some of the most important lessons in modern defense are being written.

More Than the Daily News

Austere covers breaking developments when they matter, but this publication is not intended to become another generic defense news feed.

The deeper value is in connecting individual events to larger trends.

Drone warfare in Ukraine. The resurgence of long-range strike. The economics of interceptor drones. Distributed manufacturing. Electronic warfare. Autonomous systems. The changing role of traditional airpower. The increasingly blurred line between commercial technology and military capability.

These developments are not isolated stories.

Together, they are changing how wars are fought.

Austere Aerospace & Defense exists to follow that change.

Building Alongside the Analysis

There is also another dimension to Austere.

Separate from the publication, Austere Aerospace Inc. is developing unmanned aircraft and experimenting with many of the same principles examined here: persistence, resilience, simplicity, affordability, and operational usefulness.

From time to time, I’ll write about that process, the engineering decisions, prototypes, failures, lessons learned, and realities of trying to build defense technology from the ground up.

But this publication is broader than the company.

Austere Aerospace & Defense is an independent publication for people who want to understand where warfare and defense technology are going, not simply where they have been.

If that sounds like you, welcome.

V/R,

Eric Secord

Founder & Editor, Austere Aerospace & Defense